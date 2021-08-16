Breaking with state law, Charleston County schools will make students wear face masks

FILE - A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. Schools in South Carolina are weighing whether to keep their face mask mandates in place for the 2021-2022 school year. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle) AP

In a move that puts the school district at risk of losing state funding, Charleston County schools decided that everyone — students, employees and visitors — must wear a mask or face covering in schools until at least Oct. 15. The requirement takes effect immediately.

The decision, made Monday by the school board during a special-called meeting, makes the Charleston County School District the first public school system to openly defy South Carolina law.

School board members voted 8-1 to pass the mask mandate. Board members noted that Charleston County schools were able to stay open for in-person instruction all of last year thanks to COVID-19 safety measures that included face masks.

By contrast, one South Carolina school district — Pickens County — has already temporarily closed schools within days of resuming in-person classes this month due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

Masks in schools have been a point of major tension in South Carolina after the state Legislature aimed to block most mandates.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the state budget – a one-year law – lawmakers included a temporary measure stipulating that public schools that get state dollars cannot issue mask mandates.

It went into effect July 1, weeks before the Centers for Disease Control recommended universal indoor masking in schools for teachers, staff, students and visitors, even if they are vaccinated.

The federal health agency updated its guidance on July 27, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in areas where vaccination rates are low. Two days later, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control followed suit by recommending that masks be worn by everyone inside South Carolina schools.

In a statement released at the time by the agency, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said the agency’s first priority was the safety of South Carolina’s children and teachers.

“Our students and educators deserve the right to learn and teach in a safe, healthy environment, and vaccinations will make that possible. The use of masks and other precautions recommended in our guidance will also help ensure a safe, healthy environment in our schools especially with the emergence of the delta variant,” Simmer said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Vaccines protect against serious illness or death, but do not completely prevent infection. However, no vaccine has been authorized yet by the CDC for children under 12.

In announcing its decision to require face masks, members of the Charleston County School Board cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases that have spiked amid the spread of the contagious delta variant.

The Charleston County School District is the second-largest school system in the state, serving about 49,000 students in 88 schools that can be found spanning some 1,300 square miles along the coast. The school district began its academic year in two waves, with some of its students returning to the classroom Monday and the rest returning Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some cities in the Palmetto State are the ones wading into decisions about school mask mandates.

The city of Columbia earlier this month passed an ordinance requiring masks be worn at day cares and elementary and middle schools in the city limits. Richland County followed suit on Monday night, requiring masks at elementary and middle schools in the county for 60 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.