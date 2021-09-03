Another Lexington school going virtual for one week because of COVID spread

A school bus. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another Lexington school is switching to virtual next week because of a rise in cases of COVID-19.

Pleasant Hill Middle School in Lexington told parents on Friday the school will go on a remote learning schedule when students return after the Labor Day holiday. The school will close for one week and is tentatively scheduled to resume in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 13, Principal Julie Painter told parents in an email.

As of Thursday, Pleasant Hill reported 263 students out with either a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or a preventative quarantine. It will be the fourth school in the Lexington 1 school district to switch to a virtual schedule because of the impact to school operations from COVID-19 case numbers.

Lexington 1 has been hit with some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the Midlands, with more than 6,000 students out as of Thursday, the district’s coronavirus dashboard reports. That’s a more than 50% jump from where schools were earlier this week.

But Lexington 1 isn’t alone. Four schools in neighboring Lexington 2 have also switched to virtual, and the school board there just passed an emergency requirement that all students and faculty wear masks in schools.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Even in the smaller Lexington 3, Batesburg-Leesville High School has gone on a virtual schedule after 100 students there were placed out of school for COVID-related reasons.