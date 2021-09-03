Charleston, the largest city in SC, will make its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine

The city of Charleston on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 became the latest municipality in South Carolina to require its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. ExploreCharleston.com

The city of Charleston will require all of its municipal workers — from part-time interns to full-time police officers — to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22.

The decision, which was announced Friday by Mayor John Tecklenburg, puts South Carolina’s largest city in lockstep with its neighboring governments by making inoculation against the coronavirus a requirement, not a suggestion.

“Put simply, widespread vaccination is the only way we can end this pandemic for good, and we’re proud to stand by other local governments who share that same goal,” Tecklenburg said in a statement.

Tecklenburg shared the news with city employees in an email Friday afternoon. In his message, the mayor called the last year and a half “a trying and difficult time.”

“Covid-19 has affected all of us — from wearing face coverings, to social distancing and, most tragically, to grieving the loss of loved ones, coworkers, friends,” Tecklenburg wrote. “The good news is that each of us can do our part to stop the spread and get our lives back to normal. And the way we do this — the way we protect ourselves, protect our kids, protect our family and friends and coworkers — is to get vaccinated.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He also said the city did not make this decision lightly.

“But it is the only reasonable option available to us at this time to ensure the safest possible workplace for the benefit of all,” Tecklenburg wrote.

With its mandate, Charleston is now the third municipality in the Charleston-area make getting a vaccine against COVID-19 a condition of employment. It will affect an estimated 1,700 city employees, but city spokeswoman Cameron Wolfsen said, currently, about 60% of the city’s employees are already fully vaccinated.

Charleston is following the lead of its neighbors.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey was the first in the state to implement such a measure, when he announced Wednesday that every employee of his city, which is the third-largest in the state, had to get vaccinated against the virus by Nov. 5.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Thursday evening, at an emergency meeting, Charleston County Council approved a similar measure for its county employees.

The city of Charleston’s policy, which was emailed to employees shortly after the mayor sent his message, notes employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

However, if their exemption is granted, the city policy states that those employees could be asked to comply with other safety measures like weekly or other periodic testing combined with use of face mask. Employees have until Oct. 4 to make their requests for an exemption.

Like North Charleston, the city of Charleston is also trying to make getting a shot easier. Employees can take advantage of an on-site or employer-sponsored clinic, but they must register by Sept. 30 so that the correct number of doses can be allocated.

Tecklenburg cited the recent surge in coronavirus cases, which has been fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is 1,113 more cases than were reported the day before. The state also reported an additional 31 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,339 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday, with 543 patients being treated in intensive care units.

In a statement accompanying his email, Tecklenburg said the city of Charleston must set an example when it comes to safety and fighting this virus.

“The CDC, DHEC and our local medical professionals have all been clear – these vaccines are safe and effective, and it’s incumbent upon us as public servants to lead by example and do everything in our power to protect our community,” Tecklenburg said.