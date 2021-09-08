Popular Columbia fall food event canceled because of COVID-19

Participants enjoy the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner for charity, with long tables lined up across the Gervais Street bridge.

Columbia’s popular Gervais Street Bridge Dinner has been canceled for the fall, as COVID-19 cases surge across the Midlands and South Carolina.

The dinner, which has been held annually since 2015 on the Gervais Street bridge over the Congaree River, was scheduled for Oct. 10.

“Throughout COVID-19 the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner has adapted, implemented new protocols, and momentarily changed time of year; though acclimating has had its fair share of challenges, it was necessary in order to keep our citizens safe,” organizers wrote Wednesday in an announcement shared on Facebook. “Over the course of the past several weeks, it has become evident that our community needs our support in the battle of COVID-19.

“As we are all trying our best to navigate the current health climate, along with variants such as delta specifically, our hope is to be a solution to the issue by being conscious and proactive in order to keep our community safe and well.”

The popular dining event has been a symbolic bridge between downtown Columbia and the West Columbia and Cayce riverfront districts for several years. The ticketed dinner regularly features curated cocktails and dishes from some of the area’s top restaurants.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The most recent bridge dinner was held this past May.