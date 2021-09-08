Coronavirus

Popular Columbia fall food event canceled because of COVID-19

Participants enjoy the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner for charity, with long tables lined up across the Gervais Street bridge.
Participants enjoy the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner for charity, with long tables lined up across the Gervais Street bridge.
Columbia, S.C.

Columbia’s popular Gervais Street Bridge Dinner has been canceled for the fall, as COVID-19 cases surge across the Midlands and South Carolina.

The dinner, which has been held annually since 2015 on the Gervais Street bridge over the Congaree River, was scheduled for Oct. 10.

“Throughout COVID-19 the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner has adapted, implemented new protocols, and momentarily changed time of year; though acclimating has had its fair share of challenges, it was necessary in order to keep our citizens safe,” organizers wrote Wednesday in an announcement shared on Facebook. “Over the course of the past several weeks, it has become evident that our community needs our support in the battle of COVID-19.

“As we are all trying our best to navigate the current health climate, along with variants such as delta specifically, our hope is to be a solution to the issue by being conscious and proactive in order to keep our community safe and well.”

The popular dining event has been a symbolic bridge between downtown Columbia and the West Columbia and Cayce riverfront districts for several years. The ticketed dinner regularly features curated cocktails and dishes from some of the area’s top restaurants.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The most recent bridge dinner was held this past May.

Profile Image of Sarah Ellis
Sarah Ellis
Sarah Ellis is the editor of The State’s statewide enterprise team covering Greenville, Charleston and tourism in Myrtle Beach. She is also a reporter who covers Columbia and Richland County. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she has made South Carolina’s capital her home for the past decade. Since 2014, her work at The State has earned multiple awards from the S.C. Press Association, including top honors for short story writing and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service