COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Sept. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,200 new COVID cases reported

At least 632,668 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,737 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,299 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 101 more than reported the previous day. The state also confirmed 82 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,517 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, with 586 patients being treated in intensive care units.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Friday, 12% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

An estimated 49% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and 58% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Gov. McMaster will fight ‘to the gates of hell’ against OSHA vaccine mandate

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has come out in staunch opposition to President Joe Biden’s latest push to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, The State reported.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad,” McMaster wrote on Twitter.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Thursday, Biden announced new, stringent guidelines requiring all federal employees, government contractors and health care workers to get the COVID vaccine. Companies with 100 or more workers are also included in the order.

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” the governor added.

Read the full story here.

Horry County hospitals to require vaccinations for employees

Employees at two Horry County hospitals will have to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, following stringent guidelines announced by President Joe Biden this week.

A spokesperson for Conway Medical Center said the hospital “will follow all guidelines as set forth by government in regards to vaccine mandates for employees,” The Sun News reported.

HCA Healthcare, the parent company of Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, said it will take a look at the new guidance and “respond accordingly,” according to the newspaper.

In response to rapidly rising COVID cases, President Joe Biden has ordered mandatory vaccines for health care workers employed at facilities that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid. Federal and contract employees are also included in the order.

Lancaster loses second special education staffer to coronavirus

The Lancaster County school community is mourning the loss of a second special education staffer to die of COVID-19 complications.

Eleanor Mends had been teaching at South Middle School for the last three years, the Rock Hill Herald reported, citing Lancaster County School District spokeswoman Michelle Craig. Her death comes less than a week after another special education staffer at the school also died from COVID.

District officials said Mends and the other employee, who hasn’t been named, didn’t work in the same classroom.

“Currently, the only connection between the two was that they were both employees of South Middle School,” Craig told the newspaper.

SC family urges vaccinations after losing dad to COVID-19

A South Carolina family is pushing the importance of getting vaccinated after their patriarch, 51-year-old Brian Weaver, died after a battle with COVID-19.

“One minute we were happy and going on a vacation to Vegas, the next minute my husband was dying in a hospital bed,” Weaver‘s wife, Alison Gurreri-Weaver, told The Sun News.

In his final moments, Gurreri-Weaver said her husband, unable to talk, scribbled a note urging her to get their children vaccinated.

Read the full story here.