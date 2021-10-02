COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 691,257 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 10,900 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,951 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 437 more cases than reported the day before. The state also confirmed 70 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,778 people in the state were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 477 patients who are being treated in intensive care units and 343 who are on ventilators.

As of Thursday, 9.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 52% of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated, and more than 60% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Beaufort Co. schools won’t require masks for students, staff

The Beaufort County School District on Thursday voted against mandating face masks for students and staff, The Island Packet reported.

The 4-5-1 vote drew applause from attendees who opposed the idea of a mask requirement. Ingrid Boatright was the sole board member who declined to weigh in on the issue, citing confusion over dueling opinions from state and federal officials.

On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge temporarily blocked a state provision that prevents local school districts from enacting mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The S.C. Supreme Court upheld the controversial law, however, saying districts can’t use funds from the state appropriations bill to enforce mask rules — but are free to use other funding sources.

“My position on this has been, as elected officials, we’ve got to do what the law tells us to do,” Boatright said. “The legislature did not want us putting masks, and that tied our hands. Now I don’t understand clearly what the law asks us to do.”