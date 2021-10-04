Coronavirus

This Midlands hospital is loosening its COVID-19 visitor restrictions

In a sign that the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be turning, Lexington Medical Center has relaxed restriction on visitors to its West Columbia hospital.

Starting Monday, patients admitted to the emergency department can be accompanied by one visitor, as long as there is space in the emergency lobby. Previously, patients were not allowed to have any visitors in the emergency department.

The visitor must stay in their patient’s exam room, but can help them settle into their in-patient room if admitted.

Non-COVID can also receive more visitors for a longer period of time. Up to two visitors can now visit patients in their rooms between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or an additional six hours of visitor time from the hospital’s previous policy.

Up to two visitors are also allowed in a specified lobby during surgery at the main hospital on Sunset Boulevard, who can also accompany the patient to their room. Other Lexington Medical facilities are still limited to one visitor for surgical procedures.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is declining. Last week, the number of new cases dropped below 20,000 for the first time since August, even as reported COVID deaths remain near an all-time high, with 500 reported between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 12:12 PM.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service