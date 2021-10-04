This Midlands hospital is loosening its COVID-19 visitor restrictions

In a sign that the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be turning, Lexington Medical Center has relaxed restriction on visitors to its West Columbia hospital.

Starting Monday, patients admitted to the emergency department can be accompanied by one visitor, as long as there is space in the emergency lobby. Previously, patients were not allowed to have any visitors in the emergency department.

The visitor must stay in their patient’s exam room, but can help them settle into their in-patient room if admitted.

Non-COVID can also receive more visitors for a longer period of time. Up to two visitors can now visit patients in their rooms between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or an additional six hours of visitor time from the hospital’s previous policy.

Up to two visitors are also allowed in a specified lobby during surgery at the main hospital on Sunset Boulevard, who can also accompany the patient to their room. Other Lexington Medical facilities are still limited to one visitor for surgical procedures.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is declining. Last week, the number of new cases dropped below 20,000 for the first time since August, even as reported COVID deaths remain near an all-time high, with 500 reported between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 12:12 PM.