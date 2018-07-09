Here's how much Richland County employees make

Richland County salaries for those employees whose total compensation is $50,000 or more.
Helpful Hints
Updated on July 9, 2018.
This databases contains the names, positions and salaries of Richland County employees making $50,000 or more a year in base salary, which was provided to The State upon request. Salaries of employees earning less than $50,000 a year are available in $4,000 ranges.
Why do we publish this data? A majority of agencies, commissions and other entities contained in this database pay employees through state or local appropriations. Some receive no tax money and operate by generating their own revenue. They are included here because they were established to serve the public interest, were started with public money and their payrolls are part of the public record.
Search tips: To search by name, type in all or part of a name. (Example: "presley" or "pres" or "elvis".) You can also limit your search by entering a position title. Results are returned by last name. Note that results are returned in 1000-record increments but all records matching your search terms will be available. To reduce the number of results pages, keep your search parameters specific (for example, limit results to certain agencies or, for large agencies, to both agency and name).
How old is the data and where does it come from? The State obtains the data through S.C. Freedom of Information Act requests. The records were received July 7.
Did you like this database? Check out our others:
Lexington County employee salaries
Columbia City employee salaries
South Carolina state employee salaries
Comments