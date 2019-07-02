South Carolina may be holding your unclaimed cash. Use our database to find out

Does the state owe you money? Check the SC Treasurer’s unclaimed property website South Carolina has returned more than $308,411,681 in unclaimed property to state residents. Here's how to search the SC unclaimed property database on your phone. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina has returned more than $308,411,681 in unclaimed property to state residents. Here's how to search the SC unclaimed property database on your phone.

Does South Carolina owe you money? Here’s our database of unclaimed property held by the state.

Helpful Hints

Updated on July 2, 2019.

This databases contains all unclaimed property reported to the state of South Carolina, which was provided to The State upon request.

When a company can’t find the owner of certain property, including money, they contact the S.C. Treasurer’s Office. Millions of dollars make their way to the Unclaimed Property Program every year.





Why do we publish this data? Not all South Carolina residents may be aware of the Unclaimed Property Program, resulting in dollars owed to them sitting in a state-held fund for years.

What do I do if I think I found my name? You can submit a claim for the property to the state treasurer’s office.





Search tips: To search by name, type in all or part of a name. (Example: “presley” or “pres” or “elvis”.) You can also limit your search by city using by entering a name in the “city” field. Results are returned by last name. Note that results are returned in 1000-record increments but all records matching your search terms will be available. To reduce the number of results pages, keep your search parameters specific (for example, limit results to certain names or, for common names, to both city and name).

How old is the data and where does it come from?The State obtains the data through S.C. Freedom of Information Act requests. The records were generated in January 2019.