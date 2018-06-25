Alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels bringing show to West Columbia strip club

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, will perform at a West Columbia strip club next month.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will perform two shows at Platinum West on July 19, according to Jason Smetana, general manager for the club.
"That's right!" a Facebook page for the event reads. "A Storm is A Coming!!!!"
The shows will begin, tentatively, at 10 p.m. and midnight, according to Kevin Ford, club manager. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on July 19, Ford said.
To add another element of fun to the event, anyone who dresses like Trump will get in at half price, and anyone who dresses like Hillary Clinton — whom Trump defeated to win the presidency in 2016 — will get in for free, according to Ford. He clarified that they are not asking people to "pick their favorite" by dressing up as one candidate or the other.
Daniels has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006, according to multiple media reports. Despite the national notoriety Daniels has gained in recent months, Ford said feature performers like her are a regular event at the club.
"This is not a political statement. It's just a fun show that we want to do at the club," he said. "It just so happened to work out this time (the performer) is Stormy Daniels."
This is not Daniels' first time in the Palmetto State. She performed at a North Myrtle Beach club in March and a Greenville club in January.
News of her West Columbia visit came the same day Trump is appearing at a rally to campaign for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of Tuesday's Republican runoff election for governor.
The name of Daniels' "Make America Horny Again" tour is a play on the president's 2016 campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." Daniels is suing Trump to dissolve a confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing the alleged 2006 affair.
During a politically-laced performance earlier this month at a Raleigh,N.C. club, Daniels shed a costume patterned like the American flag while the speakers blared "American Woman," according to the Raleigh News & Observer. However, Ford said Daniels has not revealed details about the West Columbia shows.
Platinum West is located at 1995 Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia.
