Why Fort Jackson will skip its July 4 celebration for the second straight year

If you're looking for fireworks on July Fourth, you won't find them at Columbia's Fort Jackson.
Fort Jackson, the largest Army training base in the country, is nixing its annual Torchlight Tattoo Fourth of July celebration for the second year in a row.
After hosting large events — including fireworks — for last month's Victory Week, which celebrated Fort Jackson's and the Army's birthdays, fort officials decided not to host another event for the nation's birthday, spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said.
Last year, Fort Jackson canceled the Torchlight Tattoo after a long celebration of the fort's centennial anniversary.
The Torchlight Tattoo is typically one of the most popular July Fourth events in the Midlands.
Before last year, Fort Jackson hosted July Fourth celebrations each year in recent memory.
There are a number of other Independence Day festivities going on around the Midlands, including the Lake Murray Boat Parade and the Lexington County Peach Festival. See a roundup of events here.
Comments