The body of a Columbia man was found in the Congaree River near the Cayce Riveralk on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, according to Cayce police. THE STATE File photograph

Columbia man identified as person found dead in Congaree River

By Teddy Kulmala

June 28, 2018 07:09 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Coroner's officials identified the person whose body was found in the Congaree River on Wednesday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher on Wednesday night identified the man as 50-year-old Thomas Wright "Antwon" Sumter, of Columbia.

Sumter's body was found about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Congaree River, near the Cayce Riverwalk, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Additional details about Sumter's death were not immediately available. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to Fisher.

