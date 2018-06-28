Water main break causes sink holes, flooding in northeast Columbia neighborhood

A water main break is causing sink holes in a northeast Columbia neighborhood.
The 10-inch break happened Thursday morning on Bostwick Ridge, which is near Bridge Creek, according to a release from the City of Columbia.
Portions of the road have crumbled away. City of Columbia Water Works said in a release that Bostwick Ridge from Woodlake Drive to Sparkleberry Springs Court is closed.
A boil-water advisory also is in effect for Bostwick Ridge residents from Woodlake Drive to Sparkleberry Springs Court and Idlebrook Court. Residents are urged to boil their water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.
Comments