Water main break takes out a chunk of Columbia street

A water main under Idlebrook Circle left some homes without water and no way to drive to their homes.
By
Up Next
A water main under Idlebrook Circle left some homes without water and no way to drive to their homes.
By

Local

Water main break causes sink holes, flooding in northeast Columbia neighborhood

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

June 28, 2018 09:19 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

A water main break is causing sink holes in a northeast Columbia neighborhood.

The 10-inch break happened Thursday morning on Bostwick Ridge, which is near Bridge Creek, according to a release from the City of Columbia.

Portions of the road have crumbled away. City of Columbia Water Works said in a release that Bostwick Ridge from Woodlake Drive to Sparkleberry Springs Court is closed.

A boil-water advisory also is in effect for Bostwick Ridge residents from Woodlake Drive to Sparkleberry Springs Court and Idlebrook Court. Residents are urged to boil their water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Rep. Gary Simrill and Rep. Todd Rutherford discuss the damage potholes cause to drivers in South Carolina and the need for road repairs in the state.

By

  Comments  