Today's fire in a historically black neighborhood is the ninth this year

Another fire happened in a historically black neighborhood in Columbia.
The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department are on the scene of a fire that burnt the inside of a vacant home in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood. The fire happened at 3702 High Circle, off West Beltline Boulevard, according to Jennifer Timmons of CPD. The fire is not burning at this time, she said.
The blaze began around 2 p.m. It was not a large fire and was under control by the time crews got there, according to CFD spokesperson Mike DeSumma.
"It wasn't long before it got put out," he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, DeSumma says. The investigation will be a joint effort between CFD and CPD with CPD taking the lead DeSumma says.
This fire is the ninth blaze in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood since January. Another fires also happened on the same street recently. On June 24 CPD responded to a reported burglary at 2711 High Circle. Inside the homeowner noticed fire damage to the interior and several electronics missing, according to Timmons.
Less than a mile away on High Street a fire happened on June 23.
Another four fires happened within a block of each other in a three month period in Booker Washington Heights. One woman was found dead by firefighters in one those fires. She died before the fire though, according to the Richland County coroner.
Last week, the city of Columbia, CPD, and CFD announced they were working with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the fires.
"The departments are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the person or persons who may be responsible or may have information regarding the fires," a joint release by Timmons and DeSumma said.
Some of the fires have been called related by fire department Chief Aubrey Jenkins. Three of the fires on Beaumont Avenue in Booker Washington Heights off Farrow Road were labeled as "suspicious."
The fire department and CPD have yet to label any of the fires as arson, though Jenkins has said there's no other reason for the fires that happened in April, May, and June to start unless someone started them.
