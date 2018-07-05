2 treated for burns at Columbia school. Fireworks likely involved, official says

Columbia firefighters responded to two calls about burn injuries Wednesday night that were likely fireworks-related.
The calls came in just before 10 p.m. at Hand Middle School on Wheat Street, and each involved a person with burn injuries, according to Mike DeSumma, spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department. Details about the calls, including what caused the injuries, are limited, but DeSumma said fireworks likely were involved.
One person was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment of their injuries, and the second person was checked out by EMS at the scene and released, DeSumma said.
Comments