21-year-old who drowned in SC lake 'panicked' after stepping into deep water

A 21-year-old man drowned after stepping into deep water in an Upstate lake on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Lake Keowee at Fall Creek Landing near Salem, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a release Thursday. The victim, 21-year-old Vikash K. Patel, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m.
Friends of Patel said he was trying to wade across the channel to a popular island known as "The Rock" when he stepped off the sandbar or shelf into deeper water, according to Addis.
Patel, who reportedly could not swim, panicked and disappeared under the water, despite efforts by his friends to help him, Addis said. His body was found in water about 19 feet deep.
Addis said in the release that in his 25 years as coroner in Oconee County, there have been 17 deaths in that area of the lake, most of them involving people who tried to wade or swim across the channel to the island.
"The distance across the channel is further than it appears from the mainland, and the water is deep on either side of the sandbar/shelf that crosses the channel," Addis said. "This office recommends the use of a personal floatation device by all when crossing this channel, especially if you have limited or no swimming capabilities."
