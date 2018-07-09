Chapin church members stranded in Haiti are coming home. Here's when

The group of Lexington County church volunteers, who were stranded in Haiti amid violent civil unrest, are expected to return home Monday.
Chapin United Methodist Church said in a Facebook post just before 2 p.m. Monday that the group of roughly a dozen young adults and high school-age students have arrived at the airport in Port-au-Prince and are scheduled to land in Atlanta around 7 p.m. Monday.
"Praising God for His goodness and for His mercies!" the post reads. "Please continue to pray for all other mission teams and for all of the nation."
The group flew to Haiti on June 30 to spend a week doing missionary work. They were about to return home when civil unrest erupted in response to a hike in fuel prices, forcing U.S. airlines to cancel flights in and out of the Caribbean nation.
