Popular North Main business has to move in 3 weeks

One of the businesses that helped kickstart North Main Street's recent revival has to move by the end of the month.
Vino Garage, a specialty wine and beer store, is looking for a new home, according to an email announcement by the store.
"I've been looking for a building and there are some good prospects," owner Doug Aylard wrote in his announcement. "But the main point is that we need to be out of this building by the end of the month."
Vino Garage opened in2012 at 2327 North Main, in walking distance of the Cottontown, Earlewood and Elmwood Park neighborhoods.
Aylard doesn't own the building his business operates in.
The building had sat empty for several years before Aylard spent several months restoring it to open the wine and beer shop, at a time when the North Main corridor was barely beginning to come back to life.
In the years since Vino Garage's opening, North Main has experienced a wave of new businesses and residents, becoming a new hub for hip small businesses — including War Mouth, Indah Coffee, Circa Barbershop, Carolina Imports and Cromer's P-Nuts.
Curiosity Coffee Bar opened inside Vino Garage last year.
Vino Garage hopes to reopen in a new location by late September. But "you'll be Vino Garage-less for a couple months" during the transition, Aylard wrote in his announcement.
Saturday, July 28, will be the store's last day at the North Main location. It will host wine tastings from 4-7 p.m. the next two Saturdays, July 14 and July 21.
In preparation for the move, Vino Garage is cutting all its prices by 25 percent for the rest of the month. The store isn't restocking in the meantime, "so the shelves will start to look bare," Aylard wrote.
