New business opening in Five Points. And it's not a bar

In the 1940s, Matthew Graham's great-grandfather owned a butcher shop in Five Points. Today, Graham is continuing that tradition by moving his business, Palmetto Renovations, to the funky urban village near the University of South Carolina.
"We have a heritage of entrepreneurs in our family," he said. "And we are proud to be a part of Five Points and ... continuing the legacy."
Saturday, the company is holding a grand opening after completing a total renovation of the two-story former apartment building at 1112 Harden St. The renovation project shows off the company's design and construction skills, Graham said.
The property, which features small distinctive outbuildings with a high-pitched roof, used to be a nursery, then was home to a tax service. It shows the "before and after" of the renovated building, Graham said.
"We can do it all, big or small," Graham said.
The company is expanding after running out of space in former locations in Elgin and on Two Notch Road in Northeast Richland, Graham said. "We keep outgrowing our spots."
"People think bricks-and-mortar is dead," Graham said of the new showcase and offices. "But people, particularly in Shandon, want to come in and have personalized service."
Graham wants the business to be a "one-stop shop" for renovations and repairs.
Saturday's grand opening will feature music, snacks, drinks and face painting. The company is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank for the grand opening and visitors are asked to bring a canned or dry good for the charity.
