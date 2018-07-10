That $250 coupon is fake, grocery giant warns, and could lead to a lot of trouble

Kroger is warning all of its customers about a scam on social media involving a phony coupon.

The grocery store giant posted on Facebook that the "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" found online is not real.

The coupon was called "unauthorized," by Kroger, which is the nation's largest supermarket chain and the world's third-largest retailer — behind Walmart and Costco.

It opens with a message that reads "Congratulations," followed by the promise of a "free $250 off Kroger" coupon, according to USA Today.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company," read the message posted on Facebook.

In fact, not only is the coupon a fake, but it could be part of a scam to steal money and spread a computer virus.

"We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information," was the message shared on Kroger's Facebook page.

While Kroger reported that its "team is actively working to address this issue," anyone with the coupon is advised not to attempt to use it at any of Kroger's 2,782 locations across the U.S.

This is the latest issue for Kroger. In April, Rev. Jesse Jackson called for a boycott of Kroger, claiming the chain has closed stores in minority communities, creating "a food desert."

In June, the Cincinnati-based grocer announced it was closing 14 stores in North Carolina's Triangle area.

There are 11 Kroger stores located in South Carolina, and there will be none in North Carolina after the 14 are closed.