S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control issued an air quality warning July 11.
Local

Air quality warning issued in Midlands. Here’s who SC officials say should be careful

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

July 11, 2018 12:02 PM

An air quality warning was issued Wednesday for counties across the Midlands and Upstate South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The warning indicates higher levels of ground-level ozone, including counties in the Midlands like Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Sumter, Kershaw, Fairfield, Newberry and Saluda, according to the forecast.

The warning indicated unhealthy levels of ozone for certain "sensitive groups," such as people with lung diseases like asthma, children, older adults and people who are generally active outdoors, according to the health department.

Those people should limit the time they spend outdoors doing physical activities, according to the warning.

