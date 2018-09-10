Ceremony honoring 9/11 victims postponed due to Hurricane Florence

A 9/11 commemoration ceremony has been canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
Shaw Air Force Base will no longer be hosting the 20th Fight Wing 9/11 ceremony Tuesday, according to a statement from the Air Force.
The ceremony was originally planned for the 17th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Hoglund, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, was scheduled to give a firsthand account of what happened in 2001 and in the aftermath, according to the statement.
The event was canceled after the base upgraded its hurricane condition in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, now a category 4 storm, according to a statement.
Florence is expected to hit the southern edge of North Carolina, but a hit to South Carolina still remains within the cone of possibilities, according to the National Hurricane Center.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday in anticipation of the major hurricane.
The ceremony on Shaw Air Force Base has been postponed, but a new date has yet to be set, according to the statement.
