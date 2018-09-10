McMaster orders schools across SC to close Tuesday as Florence approaches

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of schools across the Midlands and Low Country starting Tuesday.

During a 2:30 p.m. press conference, McMaster announced the closures of schools in 26 counties, echoing warning tweets from Palmetto State lawmakers hours before.

Schools will be closed in the following counties:

Aiken





Allendale





Bamberg





Beaufort





Barnwell





Berkeley





Calhoun





Charleston





Colleton





Clarendon





Darlington





Dillon





Dorchester





Florence





Georgetown





Hampton





Horry





Jasper





Lexington





Lee





Marion





Marlboro





Orangeburg





Richland





Sumter





Williamsburg

Several member of the South Carolina State House tweeted Monday afternoon that schools across the Midlands and Low Country will close in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. According to the Tweets, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster spoke to members of the General Assembly, announcing his plans.

McMaster also ordered state offices in those areas to close, but is allowing county governments decided when to close themselves, he said Monday.

Schools will remain closed until further notice, McMaster said.

Some private schools have chosen to stay open. Eastminister Day School decided to remain open, taking a look at each day on a case-by-case basis, according to a school official.