What to do if Florence knocks out the power? Power companies make preparations

South Carolina utilities are bracing for widespread power outages from Hurricane Florence and are planning to call in backup repair crews after landfall, which is forecast for Thursday night.
“We will be shifting resources from the Midwest and Florida, as needed, “ said Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier.
The company will determine how many crews will be on call on Tuesday, Mosier said, saying the number “will be enough to take care of whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”
SCE&G spokeswoman Rhonda O’Banion said the utility can pull crews from across the country if necessary.
“We’ll be assessing the need for additional resources,” she said.
The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina also are making plans to pull in additional resources, with about 100 crews from nearby Georgia ready to head to the Palmetto State if needed.
“As soon as a damaging weather event becomes a possibility, we activate a long-standing, formal agreement with multiple surrounding states,” the association’s Todd Carter said in a news release. “We reserve repair crews and plan for them to be close to at-risk areas after a storm passes.”
Carter also said South Carolina may utilize crews from Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi if necessary.
What should you do if the power goes out?
- Unplug electronics to prevent damage in case power surges.
- Avoid carbon-monoxide poisoning by placing generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors and 20 feet away from windows or open doors and installing battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors.
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a freezer will keep food cold for about 48 hours.
- Sign up for local alerts.
- Never leave a candle unattended and keep it away from kids and pets, according to the National Candle Association.
Comments