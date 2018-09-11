SC State Museum offers free visit to evacuees, children out of school

Families evacuating to Columbia ahead of Hurricane Florence can head to the South Carolina State Museum for a discounted visit, according to a statement from the museum.
Children under the age of 13 who aren’t in school this week will be offered free admission Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to the statement.
Families that have been evacuated from the costal regions will also be eligible for a free visit, according to the statement.
“As a public service to South Carolina, the museum provides a safe and fun environment for families to spend time together while in the Midlands,” the statement reads.
All four floors of the museum, the 4D theater and the planetarium will be running as usual, according to the statement. The planetarium and theater will cost visitors extra.
The museum offered a similar discount in 2016 during hurricane Matthew, according to the statement.
