‘Significant impacts’ for Columbia, Midlands possible as Hurricane Florence track shifts

The latest projected path for Hurricane Florence showed a “significant track shift” and a greater risk for an impact on South Carolina and the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

In an official statement released around lunchtime, the NWS Columbia reported:

▪ ”High confidence” that Florence will impact the Southeast coast.

▪ An increased risk of flash flooding and tornadoes for South Carolina.

▪ A weather event that begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

▪ A 60 percent chance for tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) in the central Midlands (and an 80 percent chance for those winds in the Pee Dee).

The “significant track shift” for Hurricane Florence overnight now has the storm moving into South Carolina after a landfall. That movement would bring the storm inland across the Columbia metro area, NWS Columbia reported.

“It’s an unusual angle” for a storm, Weather Channel meteorologist Jen Carfagno said on the air Wednesday morning.





9/12 11AM Update: Increased risk for tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph) in our eastern forecast area (60-80% chance). The most likely arrival time of ts-force winds would be Friday morning. #Florence pic.twitter.com/SWPTq5OcqF — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 12, 2018

Florence is projected to pass through the center of the Columbia metro area Sunday mid-day, NWS hydrologist Leonard Vaughan said. By that point, the storm is projected to have weakened into a tropical depression.

For the most part, that means heavy rains and winds throughout the weekend and into early next week, Vaughan said. Columbia should expect to begin seeing effects of the storm late Thursday night, or more likely Friday, he added.

The storm is projected to slow as it nears the coast, hitting somewhere from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday night, Vaughan said. From there, it will make slow progress across the northern part of the Palmetto State.

In addition to the Pee Dee area, NWS Columbia said the northern Midlands faces a “threat for significant impacts.”

Northern parts of the Midlands should expect six to eight inches of rain if Florence continues on its current track, Vaughan said. The Columbia area should expect three to six inches.

The real dangers of the storm this far inland are tornadoes and flooding, Vaughan said. “Significant” tornadic activity could spawn off of the Northeast end of the storm. If Florence shifts even further South, he said, Columbia may be in the cross hairs.

Vaughan also warned that Upstate and North Carolina flooding could spell trouble for Midlands rivers.

“Most of their watersheds and basins begin in North Carolina,” Vaughan said. “All that is going to eventually come down to South Carolina.”

After going through the Midlands, Hurricane Florence would move its heavy rains on to Greenville on Sunday, according to the Greenville News.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Florence was 520 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. No watches or warnings were in effect for the Midlands, but they could be needed on Wednesday.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center “is currently fully activated at OPCON 1, the state’s highest emergency operational condition,” the S.C. Emergency Management Division tweeted on Wednesday.

NWS Columbia reported that there is the possibility for more changes in the track and intensity in the coming days.

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for most of the Carolinas’ coasts, meaning hurricane conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area in the next 36 hours.

“We cannot stress this enough,” the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday night. “Florence poses a very serious threat to people who live far away from the coast. Heavy and long-lasting rainfall could lead to catastrophic flooding in inland parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and possibly other states.”