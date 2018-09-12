Columbia’s PAW Patrol showing postponed due to Hurricane Florence

Columbia’s scheduled performance of PAW Patrol Live was postponed due to shifting paths and gaining strength of Category 4 hurricane Florence.
The show, which was originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed until May 24-26 of next year, according to a statement from Colonial Life Arena.
Tickets purchased for this weekend’s show will still be valid for next years rendition, according to the statement. Customers can also request a refund where they originally purchased their tickets.
According to the show’s website, the show will feature the Great Adventure Bay Race, a contest between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger. When Mayor Goodway goes missing, the PAW Patrol is on the case.
Tickets are still available for the show, according to Colonial Life’s website. Seats start at $24 and can cost up to $137.
The new dats and times for the showing are as follows:
- May 24, 6 p.m.
- May 25, 10 a.m.
- May 26, 12 p.m.
- May 26, 4 p.m.
