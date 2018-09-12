Columbia-area schools offer free meals to kids, teens throughout the week

Two Columbia area school districts are offering free meals to children as Hurricane Florence creeps nearer to the South Carolina Coast.
Wednesday, the Richland One school district offered free meals to children throughout the area, according to a statement from the district. Five schools will be opened their cafeterias Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to serve lunch to anyone under the age of 18.
Children didn’t have to be students in a Richland One school to get a free lunch, according to the statement. No identification will be required.
Meals were available at the following schools Wednesday:
- Carver-Lyon Elementary School
- St. Andrews Middle School
- A.C. Flora High School
- Eau Claire High School
- Lower Richland High School.
Thursday and Friday, the Lexington District One school system will offer free meals to children at three schools from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a statement from the district. Meals will be given on a first come, first serve basis to anyone under the age of 18.
Meals will be available at the following schools Thursday and Friday:
- Forts Pond Elementary School
- Gilbert Middle School
- White Knoll High School
