Hurricane Florence: How Lexington County is preparing, phone numbers you should know

As Hurricane Florence nears, zigzags and threatens the Midlands with inches of rain, Lexington County is preparing for the storm.

All of the county’s emergency response agencies, including EMS, fire, emergency management and 911, have been prepared to respond. The county has coordinated with partner agencies and scheduled additional staff, according to spokesperson Harrison Cahill.

The county’s public works department has 35 barricades to be used to close flooded roadways. Low-lying areas and areas along bodies of water are prone to flooding, as are subdivisions such as Challedon, Whitehall and Pine Glen (Seven Oaks) and Coldstream (Irmo), which have historically flooded.

The public works department has also inspected ponds and other structures that are susceptible to flooding and removed debris from some bridges and outlet structures.

SIGN UP

As of Thursday afternoon, no curfew had been set for Lexington County.

In the Town of Lexington, where three major dams broke in 2015 after a weekend of catastrophically heavy rains, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and his team are as ready as possible.

“We feel very good about where we are in preparation for the storm,” he said in a phone interview.

These are some precautions the Town of Lexington is taking:

The town’s Parks and Utilities departments are equipped with backup generators to respond to emergencies

Emergency response vehicles were fueled up

Extra police officers will be on duty through the weekend

Road barricades to keep residents out of flooded areas will be activated as needed

The town’s parks staff is prepared to respond to downed trees caused by the storm. SCE&G does routine maintenance.

Town utilities, including water, sewer and trash, are operating on normal schedules.

There are no plans for a curfew as of Thursday midday.

Important phone numbers to remember

To report power outages and downed power lines: SCE&G, 1-888-333-4465 or Mid-Carolina, 1-888-813-7000

To report downed trees inside the town limits: Town of Lexington Parks and Sanitation, 803-359-1027

To report water and sewer issues: Town of Lexington Utilities, 803-359-2434

To report non-life-threatening emergencies: Lexington County Emergency Call Center, 803-785-2521

The City of West Columbia is taking making these preparations:

The city’s public works department is clearing yard trash to keep storm drains clear of debris

Increased staffing for police and fire departments

Emergency personnel will stage cones in flood-prone areas to warn drivers of dangerous roads

Advising residents to secure roll carts on their property and remove objects that could become projectiles with strong winds

Public works will take care of clearing out trees and fallen greenery in roadways

The West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater closed at noon Thursday

The city does not plan to enforce a curfew and will not be distributing sandbags

Important numbers to remember

To report downed power lines or power outages: SCE&G, 1-888-333-4465

To report gas leaks: SCE&G, 1-800-815-0083

For questions related to Hurricane Florence: SCEMD hotline, 1-866-246-0133

For non-life-threatening emergencies: West Columbia police dispatch, 803-794-0721 ext. *221

The City of Cayce:

City boat landing will close at 3 p.m. Thursday and remain closed indefinitely

All parks will close at sundown Thursday and remain closed indefinitely

The Cayce Riverwalk will close at dusk.

No curfew will be enforced unless necessary.

The city has not distributed sandbags to residents.

City crews are clearing out storm drains in anticipation of heavy rains.

Important numbers to remember

To report power outages: Mid-Carolina Electric, 1-888-813-7000 or SCE&G, 1-888-333-4465

To report downed or sparking power lines: SCE&G, 1-888-333-4465

To report gas leaks: SCE&G, 1-800-815-0083

SC Emergency Management Division: 1-866-246-0133

City of Cayce non-emergency: 803-794-0456

The Town of Irmo:

Mid-Carolina electric has been trimming trees close to power lines. Trees on private property should be trimmed by homeowners or residents of the property.

The public works department has been clearing storm drains in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Irmo police will increase patrolling to be on the lookout for downed trees and flooded areas that need to be barricaded.

The town is not utilizing or distributing sandbags and will not introduce a curfew unless needed or instructed to by county officials.

Important numbers to remember

To report power outages: Mid-Carolina Electric, 1-888-813-7000 or SCE&G, 1-888-333-4465

To report downed or sparking power lines: SCE&G, 1-888-333-4465

To report gas leaks: SCE&G, 1-800-815-0083

S.C. Emergency Management Division: 1-866-246-0133

Irmo Police Department: 803-781-8088

Irmo police non-emergency dispatch number: 803-785-2521