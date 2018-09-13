67 SC shelters open, take in 5,600 evacuees — with some small glitches

Sixty-seven shelters were open across South Carolina by Friday morning and had taken in 5,600 refugees from Hurricane Florence, state officials said Thursday afternoon.
Only five of the 67 shelters were full, and the state still had more than 37,000 spaces for evacuees at the remaining shelters, said Joan Meachum, acting director of the S.C. Department of Social Services.
There were a few glitches:
▪ At Ocean Bay Elementary School in Myrtle Beach, there was only cereal for breakfast, and evacuees slept Wednesday night in halls since the school’s gym was not open, a caller reported. A Red Cross official said officials were trying to remedy that situation.
▪ Although Francis Burns United Methodist Church on Farrow Road in Columbia was listed as an open shelter on the S.C. Emergency Management Division’s internet site, a State reporter who drove to the church at 1:30 p.m. Thursday found the doors locked. No one answered the telephone.
Meanwhile, other shelters had plenty of food and sleeping space.
At Ridge View High School in northeast Richland County, for example, evacuees found meals, a variety of cool drinks and a wide gym to bed down in.
Four of the shelters open are pet-friendly. They are Blenheim Elementary/Middle School in Marlboro County, Cane Bay High in Berkeley County, Dubose Middle School in Dorchester County and Lake Marion High School in Orangeburg County.
Of the 67 open shelters Thursday afternoon, 49 were for the general population and 12 were for evacuees with special medical needs, Social Services’ Meachum said.
One general population shelter — Goose Creek High School in Berkeley County — was full. One special medical-needs shelter was full — Carolina Medical Center in Florence.
S.C. shelters
Shelters that were open as of midafternoon Thursday:
Flowertown Elementary, 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville, 29485
Lee Central High, 1800 Wisacky Highway, Bishopville, 29010
Andrews Elementary, 13072 County Line Road, Andrews, 29510
Manning High, Paxville Highway, Manning, 29102
Barnwell Elementary, 10524 Marlboro Ave., Barnwell, 29812
Kingstree Senior High, 615 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kingstree
Woodland High, 4128 U.S. Highway 78, Dorchester
C.E. Murray High School, 222 C.E. Murray Blvd., Greeleyville, 29056
Lake City High, 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City, 29560
Wilson High School, 1411 East Old Marion Highway, Florence, 29506
Westview Middle, 100 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek, 29445
Voorhees College, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark, 29042
Berkeley Middle, 320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, 29461
Cross High, 1293 Old Highway 6, Cross, 29436
Macedonia Middle, 200 Macedonia Foxes Circle, Moncks Corner, 29461
St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen, 29479
Calhoun County High, 150 Saints Avenue, St. Matthews, 29135
East Clarendon Middle-High, 1171 Pope St., Turbeville, 29162
Darlington Middle, 150 Pinedale Drive, Darlington, 29532
Dillon Middle, 1803 Joan Drive, Dillon, 29536
Lake View High, 401 East 3rd Ave., Lake View, 29563
Dubose Middle, 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville, 29483 (pet friendly)
Hannah-Pamplico Elementary and Middle, 2131 South Pamplico Highway, Pamplico, 29583
South Florence High, 3200 South Irby St., Florence, 29505
Timmonsville Educational Center, 304 Kemper St., Timmonsville, 29161
Aynor Middle, 400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry, 29544
Conway High, 2301 Church St., Conway, 29526
Loris High, 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris, 29569
North Myrtle Beach High, 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, 29566
Ocean Bay Elementary, 950 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, 29579
Ocean bay Middle, 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, 29579
Palmetto Bay Elementary, 8900 South Carolina 544, Myrtle Beach, 29588
Whittemore Park Middle, 1808 Rhue St., Conway, 29527
Creek Bridge High, 6641 South Carolina 41, Marion, 29571
Marion High, 1205 South Main St., Marion, 29571
Palmetto Middle, 305 O’Neal St., Mullins, 29574
Branchville High, 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville, 29432
Hunter-Kinard Tyler School, Norway Road, Norway, 29113
Lake Marion HIgh, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, 29142 (pet-friendly)
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, 29118
Ridge View High, 4801 HardScrabble Road, Columbia, 29229
Mayewood Middle, 4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter, 29153
D.P. Cooper Elementary, 4568 Seaboard Road, Salters, 29590
Hemington HIgh, 402 South Main St., Hemingway, 29554
Colleton County High, 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, 29488
Pleasant High Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Road. Hemingway, 29554
Blenheim Elementary/Middle, 143 Highland St., Blenheim, 29516 (pet-friendly)
Latta Early Childhood Education Center, 134 Latimer St., Latta, 29565
Clarendon One Community Resource Center, 1154 4th St. Summerton, 29148
Cane Bay High, 1624 State Road, Summerville, 29483 (pet-friendly)
Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia, 29203
Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.
