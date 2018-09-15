Slow-moving Florence scatters damage, anxiety across SC

Leaving at least eight dead and untold millions of dollars in damage through North Carolina and South Carolina, Tropical Storm Florence made a slow march through the Midlands Friday night and Saturday.





The crawling storm, with winds up to 50 mph locally, doomed numerous trees and power lines in the Columbia area but overall brought “better weather than expected,” said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin Saturday afternoon.

At least a pair of Lexington County homes were damaged Saturday morning — one by a fallen tree in West Columbia, the other, a mobile home in Gilbert where the roof was torn off by the wind.

Fallen trees and limbs temporarily blocked numerous roads throughout Richland and Lexington counties, but most were cleared in little time. A “relatively large” tree fell at Gadsden Elementary School in Lower Richland but did not cause any damage to the school, Richland 1 superintendent Craig Witherspoon said.

The only storm-related injury reported in Columbia as of Saturday afternoon had been a firefighter with a rolled ankle, according to Columbia city manager Teresa Wilson. In the West Columbia home damaged by a tree, a person inside was treated for a leg injury.

One death in South Carolina was being attributed to Florence as of Saturday afternoon. A 61-year-old woman in Union County in the Upstate died Friday night when she drove her car into a tree that had fallen across Highway 18, the Associated Press reported.

With the storm expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday afternoon or evening, the Columbia area felt relatively mild effects, despite earlier warnings that Florence could rival the infamous 2015 storm that caused historic flooding.

Local officials and forecasters cautioned, however, that the storm would continue for hours, moving westward at just 2 mph and bringing continued wind and rain to the Midlands through Sunday afternoon or evening.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Benjamin said.

Locals had been on high alert but cautiously optimistic they’d escape the worst of Florence.

Eastern North Carolina and the northeastern parts of South Carolina weren’t so lucky, as Florence dumped more than 2 feet of rain in some areas.

Seven people in North Carolina have reportedly died as a result of the storm: two by a fallen tree into their home, two due to flash flooding, one by electrocution, one blown over by wind and one of a heart attack, as rescuers trying to reach her were delayed by fallen trees.

More than 1 million people were without power throughout both Carolinas at one point Saturday, The Charlotte Observer reported, including about 1,400 in Richland County around lunchtime.

Tens of thousands of people throughout the eastern regions of both states remained on high alert for flooding from rainfall, rising rivers and coastal storm surges.

Conditions in the Pee Dee region were expected to worsen in the coming days, with the potential of disastrous river flooding. The heavy rainfall from North Carolina was expected to flow downriver and wash through South Carolina areas such as Cheraw and Lake Wateree.

The town of Cheraw, where the Pee Dee River flows just below the Carolinas border, is expected to see the river reach flood stage at about 40 feet by Sunday evening, the National Weather Service predicts. The river in Cheraw could crest at up to five times its normal level by Tuesday and remain there, at more than 47 feet, through at least Thursday.

It would be the second-highest river crest on record in Cheraw, NWS meteorologist Chris Rohrbach said. It would likely cause “extensive” flooding of farmland and of secondary roads downstream of town, Rohrbach said.

Forecasters also warn of flooding around Lake Wateree, which is fed by the swollen Catawba River. By early next week, water levels at the lake are expected to rise to 104 feet, which is near major flood stage, Rohrbach said. Basements or areas beneath raised homes surrounding the lake could see water damage, he said.

Flooding was also expected along the Waccamaw River in Conway and the Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry starting Saturday, The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News reported.

Many South Carolina schools could reopen as soon as Monday, as Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his closure order Saturday afternoon, with the exceptions of schools in Horry and Georgetown counties. Individual districts will make their own calls on when to open.

Tropical storm and flash flood warnings remained in effect for most of the Midlands, including the Columbia area, going into Saturday evening.

The forecast for the Columbia area remains rainy and windy through Sunday. Rainfall would be less widespread Sunday as the eastern side of Florence passed over the region, but there might be spotty areas of heavier showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, Rohrbach said.

Columbia rainfall totals were still expected to be between 2 and 4 inches by Monday, according to the NWS. More eastern parts of the Midlands would see up to 10 inches.

Wind gusts could continue between 30 and 50 mph in the central Midlands through Saturday evening but are expect to lessen to a breeze by Sunday afternoon.