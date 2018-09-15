Did Gov. McMaster overreact to Hurricane Florence? Here is what he says

After Hurricane Florence made landfall on the North Carolina and South Carolina coast, some people questioned if Gov. Henry McMaster overreacted by evacuating several SC counties. Here is how he responded in a press conference September 15, 2018.
USC will resume classes Monday, a day earlier than originally planned

By Lucas Daprile

ldaprile@thestate.com

September 15, 2018 08:39 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

As Tropical Storm Florence crawls through the Midlands, governments, schools and bus systems are beginning to go back to normal operations.

At the University of South Carolina, the storm’s damages were so minor the school said Saturday that classes will resume Monday, rather than Tuesday, as originally planned.

“Due to a previous announcement anticipating that classes would resume on Tuesday in alignment with Richland County government, any students unable to return to Columbia for Monday classes will not be penalized for the absence,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a written statement. “Students are still responsible for the material covered in classes on Monday and are encouraged to contact their instructors in advance about any classes they may miss.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday that most government offices and schools would be open Monday, which is why USC is resuming classes Monday, according the to school‘s statement.

Other services will be resuming normal operations, too, including:

  • Richland County government, resuming normal hours Monday

  • Claflin University will reopen Monday, but classes will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.
  • Columbia’s bus system, the COMET, will resume normal hours Monday
  • Richland County Recreation Commission, resuming normal hours Monday

The COMET will run a limited schedule Sunday. From noon to 9 p.m., riders can use the system’s “dial-a-ride” service by calling (803) 255-7100, the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority said in a press release.

