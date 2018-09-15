USC will resume classes Monday, a day earlier than originally planned

As Tropical Storm Florence crawls through the Midlands, governments, schools and bus systems are beginning to go back to normal operations.

At the University of South Carolina, the storm’s damages were so minor the school said Saturday that classes will resume Monday, rather than Tuesday, as originally planned.





“Due to a previous announcement anticipating that classes would resume on Tuesday in alignment with Richland County government, any students unable to return to Columbia for Monday classes will not be penalized for the absence,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a written statement. “Students are still responsible for the material covered in classes on Monday and are encouraged to contact their instructors in advance about any classes they may miss.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said Saturday that most government offices and schools would be open Monday, which is why USC is resuming classes Monday, according the to school‘s statement.

Other services will be resuming normal operations, too, including:

Richland County government, resuming normal hours Monday





Claflin University will reopen Monday, but classes will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Columbia’s bus system, the COMET, will resume normal hours Monday

Richland County Recreation Commission, resuming normal hours Monday

The COMET will run a limited schedule Sunday. From noon to 9 p.m., riders can use the system’s “dial-a-ride” service by calling (803) 255-7100, the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority said in a press release.