Popular national bakery opening Columbia location

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a popular national franchise bakery, plans to open a Columbia location on Harbison Boulevard.
Colliers International announced it has leased a space to Nothing Bundt Cakes at 131 Harbison Blvd., across the street from the shopping center anchored by Target.
The bakery specializes in — you guessed it — Bundt cakes in a variety of sizes, with flavors ranging from classic vanilla to white chocolate raspberry to pecan praline.
It is not clear when the Harbison location will open. Messages to the bakery and to Colliers were not immediately returned Monday.
Nothing Bundt Cakes has more than 260 locations across the United States, according to its website. There are three locations in South Carolina: Greenville, Mount Pleasant and Tega Cay. Another is planned for Summerville, according to the company’s website.
Comments