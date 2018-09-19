Traffic moving again after crash blocks lanes on I-26

Traffic is moving again after a two-car crash blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:15 in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 104, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Details about the crash, including the extent of injuries, were not immediately available. The roadway was blocked, but the Highway Patrol reported around 7 a.m. that traffic is flowign again.
The Columbia Fire Department said on Twitter that the collision involved two vehicles.
Check back for updates.
Comments