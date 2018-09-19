Wrong-way driver killed in I-26 crash

A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing head-on into a truck on Interstate 26 early Wednesday.
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 106, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2014 Chrysler sedan was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a westbound Toyota pickup, Jones said. The driver of the Chrysler was killed at the scene.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
