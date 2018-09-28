What Hurricane Florence victims can learn from other SC disasters

They remember when the floods rose to unreachable heights. They remember panic, boat rescues, smashed roofs, littered streets, despair.

They’ve been through this before.

Parts of South Carolina have dealt with disaster each of the past three years before Hurricane Florence: the flooding of 2015 — described as a once-in-1,000-years event — followed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and what proved to be the lesser threats of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

The scenes from Hurricane Florence’s devastation across the Carolinas are heartbreakingly familiar.

While Florence mostly spared them, the Columbia and Hilton Head areas are not far removed from disasters of their own that have taken years and hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from. And their recovery is, in many ways, still not over.

“Part of this recovery will be immediate, but a great deal of it will be a long-term process that is not going to be easy,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said. “When it appears everyone else has returned to normal life while you’re still dealing with major issues, it will be painful.”

There are lessons to be passed on from these past disasters. Here’s what the communities affected by Hurricane Florence can learn from Columbia and Hilton Head.

Communicate and coordinate

Misinformation and rumors will reign if local leaders go silent or are not transparent with information in the days and weeks after a disaster.

“If you’re not engaging (people), social media can get away from you,” said Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

After Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Beaufort County and Hilton Head suffered an evacuee re-entry nightmare, fueled in part by a lack of consistent, efficient communication among agencies and with residents.

“Let people know what’s going on, how bad, how devastated the community is. Put pictures up on Facebook. Let people know what their neighborhood looks like so they don’t have unrealistic expectations,” Bromage said.

Local government, law enforcement and nonprofit agencies all must sit at the same table to share information and plan actions, Hilton Head and Columbia leaders said.

Consider convening a long-term recovery group with a wide variety of public and private representatives as a central group to organize efforts. Three years after the 2015 flood, the Columbia-area group is still working.

“If all those organizations can work together in a coordinated way, the work will get done faster, more efficiently, and dollars will be spent more efficiently,” said Sara Fawcett, president and CEO of the United Way of the Midlands, which led the Midlands’ long-term flood recovery group.

Document everything

This goes for everyone — homeowners, businesses and government officials.

Take pictures of the damage in your home, business or office before you clean it up.

Have a meeting with disaster recovery officials? Take notes, then send those notes to the other people who were part of the meeting and ask if everything is accurate.

“You don’t get a (FEMA) team that will stay with you for the whole process,” said Steve Riley, Hilton Head’s longtime town manager. “They have different understandings of their own rules that are complex, so you’ll get ‘Who said that? Who told you to do it that way?’”

Track all of your recovery expenses for reimbursement.

Local governments should be hyper-conscious of following proper procedures when spending government money.

“If you can’t document that you did it, if you can’t show where you paid for it, you’re never going to get reimbursed,” Riley said. “Everything is based on receipts.”

Verify relief organizations and contractors

It will take months or years for many federal dollars to kick in, so private donations will carry a lot of recovery efforts. But beware that there are organizations that attempt to prey on disaster victims.

If you’re in need of donations and services, start by calling 211 or Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954, United Way officials said. These organizations are able to take in the scope of your needs, direct you to appropriate organizations and help get you into recovery databases.

Folks seeking an organization to donate time or money to should consider visiting www.volunteersc.org, www.uwasc.org or www.uway.org to steer their donations toward vetted organizations, the United Way said.

And when it comes to giving, give money, not stuff.

“Donate to a group that’s already in the community, established in the community, and is going to stay in the community,” Fawcett said. “There’s going to be more than enough water and diapers and baby formula. What is more helpful is money, because money is flexible, and groups can use money to get what they need.”

As communities start to rebuild, people should be be conscious and cautious of who they hire to work on their homes and businesses.

And be aware that thousands of other people are going to be trying to hire the same services you are, said Bob and Brenda Hand, a Hilton Head couple who spent about a year repairing and improving their home after Hurricane Matthew.

Get businesses open and people in their homes

The quicker people can get to their homes and businesses to start dealing with water damage, the easier their long-term work will be. Flooding turns to mold, and water damage should be addressed sooner rather than later.

Help the businesses reopen, because the lifeblood of your community depends on them.





“You want to get things open that people rely on every day for sustainability,” said Bromage, the Beaufort County sheriff’s captain.

Local governments should consider special or flexible permitting procedures, for instance, to help businesses and residents repair damage. Officials in both the Columbia and Hilton Head areas did that.

“You hear horror stories about people getting their recovery efforts delayed because they can’t get a permit for this or that,” said Andrew Carmines, who owns Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks in Hilton Head. The restaurant flooded each of the past three years, including taking on 2 to 3 feet of water and more than $1 million of damage from Hurricane Matthew. “A positive in our experience, all three years, was the cooperation of the town and the state to say, ‘Hey, this is not our normal thing. ... This is a disaster, and we have to be a little bit more flexible accordingly.’”





Hudson’s was able to reopen just three weeks after Hurricane Matthew, thanks to some fast-track permitting and a lot of help from employees and volunteers, Carmines said.

Local governments can consider other procedures and policies to help residents and businesses in their recovery.

For instance, rather than hiring companies to clean up roadside debris — the items people had cleared from their flooded homes — immediately after the 2015 floods, Columbia waited to give people a chance “not only to pore through their things, but to mourn, honestly,” Benjamin, Columbia’s mayor, said. The city’s solid waste workers, instead, worked with people to remove trash at a time that worked for the people, he said.

Columbia also offered loans and grants to flood victims to fill in some gaps of state and federal funding, Benjamin said.





And communities should make it easy for FEMA representatives to connect with victims in your community. Hilton Head turned its town council chambers into a FEMA center after Hurricane Matthew.

Start planning for the next one

Florence already has done most of its damage, but the next storm is all but inevitable.

“These storms are coming,” Benjamin said. “They’re coming with a greater degree of frequency and severity, and the nature of them is changing. ... They come, and they stay, and they sit there and just rain and rain and rain.”

Homeowners and businesses can take steps to prepare for future disasters and recovery by doing things like photographing property in its current state; taking time to completely understand insurance policies; making a list of trusted contractors and service providers to call immediately after damage occurs; and considering building improvements such as concrete slabbing and flood barriers, Hilton Head’s Carmines and the Hands said.

Local governments should act soon to set policies and do work that could improve a town’s chances of surviving the next big storm, Hilton Head and Columbia leaders said.

Hilton Head, for example, improved its stormwater infrastructure after dangerous flooding in the 1990s. Thanks to that work, the town hasn’t suffered much flooding since, including during Hurricane Matthew.





In the past two years, Columbia has set off on a $93 million effort to improve stormwater drainage in nearly every area of the city, particularly its most flood-prone.

Post-disaster property buyouts, funded by federal grants, allow local governments to turn some of their most vulnerable areas into permanent green spaces to lessen the devastation of future storms. The money for these buyouts is just trickling into Columbia and Richland County, nearly three full years after the flood.

Have hope

Recovering from disaster takes a long time. It’s expensive. It’s very hard.

But —

“It definitely gets better,” Benjamin said. “Material possessions can all be replaced. If we have our health and our future and our family, things will get better.”

Benjamin and Riley, the Hilton Head town manager, both encouraged communities affected by Florence to seek help and advice and to see the good nature that will come out in people in the coming days.

“To me, it’s amazing, it’s uplifting to see the help that comes, to see the caring people around you, to see the way a community can come together and really help each other,” Riley said.