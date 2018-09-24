Lake Murray mansion sells for $1.35 million

Top Four Lexington County
22 Due West Drive from William J. Mathias and Elizabeth F. Mathias to Hooks Family Trust $1,350,000
Old Lexington Highway from W. Brinkley Melvin to Mungo Homes, Inc. $883,300
228 Alston Circle from Henry J. Power, III and Melissa C. Power to David Brian Dennis, Jr. and Amanda Jane Dennis $511,225
228 Scarlet Oak Way from Brian R. Hunt and Sherri L. Hunt to Christina D. Smith and Tony L. Smith $460,000
Top Five Richland County
4 Fishing Point from F. Syed Ahamed and Avukkar Ahamed a/k/a Avukkar Ahmed to Ioannis Livaditis $1,000,000
89 Running Fox Road from Patricia A. Geddings and Michael L. Geddings to Shaun Yeaman and Emly Yeaman $636,000
2241 Dutch Ford Road from Savage Realty and Development, Inc. to W.P. Sligh $625,000
176 Broad River Road from Terry D. Rowell f/k/a Terry E. Derrick to Crossroads Convenience, LLC $500,000
771 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Roald Harris and Doris Harris $477,765
Top Three Kershaw County
1791 Three Branches Road from Robert F. Ray and Mary Lou B. Ray to Susan Lamb $294,900
1711 Broad St. from Michael S. Neal and Jody G. Neal to Scott A. Mechling and Sandra K. Mechling $285,000
1856 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip W. Mulllinax and Limary S. Mullinax $242,893
Richland County
29016
555 Water Willow Way from Adele A. Jordan f/k/a Adele A. Thorpe to Todd Tinnell $216,750
576 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy L. Whitt, Jr. and Sabrina M. Whitt $349,738
1117 Coogler Crossing from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas R. Davis, III and Lashunda M. Davis $308,000
131 Weeping Willow Circle, Unit 6 from Four Roses, LLC to Ophelia Jones $122,500
288 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Audrey Favors-Smith and Tiesha Smith $297,775
256 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sachinkumar C. Patel and Dharaben S. Patel $299,900
112 Oxfordshire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrea P. Johnson $260,767
29036
102 Cabot Bay Drive from Amanda Merkey n/k/a Amanda Merkey Rowe to David F. McKee and Ruth Ann McKee $400,000
370 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ralph G. Hill and Cynthia P. Hill $258,458
29045
914 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Khadija Q. Declouet $228,313
4 Fishing Point from F. Syed Ahamed and Avukkar Ahamed a/k/a Avukkar Ahmed to Ioannis Livaditis $1,000,000
248 Sunday Silence Lane from Gabriela B. Hernandez, Samuel H. Hernandez and Lillian Velaquez to Raven N. Goins $145,500
133 Thacher Loop from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Le’Keisha Harris $241,115
771 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Roald Harris and Doris Harris $477,765
188 Peach Grove Circle from Linda S. Reynolds to Francis F. Kernan and Mary S. Kernan $232,000
120 Park Field Lane from Todd Kraemer to Tiffany R. Pittman $262,500
29061
5834 Old Leesburg Road from Nary E. Szoke a/k/a Mary E. Reed-Szoke to Medea Noelle Bowers $150,000
201 Hunting Creek Road from Isabel D. Sparkman to Ruel Garrett and Linda Garrett $225,000
198 Rosecliff Circle from Michelle E. Schneider to Michael E. Stonestreet $119,000
29063
2241 Dutch Ford Road from Savage Realty and Development, Inc. to W.P. Sligh $625,000
501 Ivy Green Lane from Melissa A. Rolin to Lorie A. Thompson $134,000
118 Kings Creek Road from Donald E. Jones to Fredda L. Bishop $212,000
329 Cabin Drive from Brooks L. Yates and Amy R. Yates to Kristopher William Koch $218,000
176 Broad River Road from Terry D. Rowell f/k/a Terry E. Derrick to Crossroads Convenience, LLC $500,000
518 W. Royal Tower Drive from Henry O’Leary a/k/a Henry J. O’Leary, Jr. and Shawn Ryan O’Leary to Evan Justin Altman and Mark R. Altman $129,500
163 Rose Oaks Drive from Charles Rivera, Jr. and Janet Moreno-Rivera to Chandler Reese Davis and Gwendolyn Sugar Echols Davis $369,400
230 Delanie Woods Drive from Raymond M. Hasting to Jamey E. Young and Monica S. Young $186,000
208 Crayford Road from C. Leighann Hooks to Kellee B. Mitchell $129,000
21 Plum Wood Court from Charles B. Schramm Living Trust and Carol M. Schramm Living Trust to Joseph Ernest Young and Sharon Michelle Young $212,000
107 Hollenbeck Road from Martin L. Mastroianni and Vanessa C. Mastroianni to Erich Michael Ross and Lydia Danielle Fox Ross $253,450
29075
144 Muddy Ford Road from Tracy L. Sterling to Lauren Francis and Thomas Francis $308,500
29201
2317 Park St. from Jeff M. Couch to LeeAnn Robbins $477,000
720 Laurel St. from Celtic Works, Inc. to David Allen Lucas and Hannah Kathryne Lucas $305,000
900 Taylor St., Unit 312 from Mark W. Christmus, Elizabeth Y. Christmus and Sarah E. Christmus to Sean J. Sims $126,500
1107 Edgefield St. from Jennifer G. Hethcox and Jonathan T. Hethcox to Matthew Allan Torchia $244,900
29203
1317 Hard Scrabble Road from Oras Saleh and Amera Kassem to SFR3, LLC $118,000
7427 Fairfield Road from McGee Brothers Company, Inc. to DKBM, LLC $375,000
29204
3115 Stepp Drive from Elizabeth Louise Barber Estes to Peter Lageorge and Deborah Lageorge $265,000
3600 Chateau Drive, Unit 239 from Matt S. Chisling to James Harvey Barwick, Jr. $106,000
2534 Glenwood Road from William James Stevens and Langhorne K. Stevens f/k/a Langhorne L. Stinnette to Alexis K. Reynolds and John C. Reynolds $174,500
29205
500 Wando St. from MDC Properties of South Carolina to Jamie Lynn Peterson $127,800
2929 Oceola St. from Julia Virginia Hendricks to Christopher G. Williams, Kate E. Williams and Bruce Williams $172,000
3420 Heatherwood Road from Alexander Mason Gibbes, Jr. to Margaret Gibbes Jackson and Caroline Gibbes Crosswell $186,667
705 Maple St., Unit G204 from Dolores Davis to Margaret E. Tapp and Filson B. Tapp $120,000
29206
5619 Sylvan Drive from Mikel E. Austin and W. Mitchell Austin to Charles E. Vernon and James E. Hudson $210,000
29209
10 Downing St. from SC Housing Hounds, LLC to SFR3, LLC $114,000
116 Brandon Hall from Kailash Narayan and Smita to Conrex Master, LLC $143,000
1418 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mary V. Johnson $143,566
3348 Leesburg Road from Janice G. Johnson to Clint Gurnsey $225,000
450 Hampton Creek Court from Steven D. Dennis to Mary Lowndes Macdonald and Ryan Dorsey Macdonald $343,000
29210
181 Springhaven Drive from James R. Salmon and Sharon D. Salmon to Jerry Price and Barbara Price $123,400
29223
89 Running Fox Road from Patricia A. Geddings and Michael L. Geddings to Shaun Yeaman and Emly Yeaman $636,000
8 Bradford Ridge Court from Ann M. Howell to Conrex Master, LLC $103,000
1705 Overhill Road from Michelle Susan Brotman Revocable Trust to Killian Thomas Hannon and Fann Hannon $119,000
301 Shallow Brook Drive from Frank A. Cook and Joanne E. Cook to Josey Crider and Andrew B. Crider $362,500
324 Wood Duck Road from Howard Turner and Kathie Turner to Robert Lemmon and Sandy Baxter Lemmon $341,000
7718 Wessex Lane from Janice Gimbel Webster and Melissa Gimbel Spearman to Maria Del Carmen Shealy and Marion Shealy $109,000
29229
115 Sherborne Lane from Estate of Mary A. James to Jonathan Tillman $220,000
2124 Lake Carolina Drive from Patrick E. Hogan and Taisha Hogan to Randoshia Heyward $181,000
115 Sailing Club Drive from David R. Bishop and Michelle N. Bishop to Charles B. Harwell and Donna S. Harwell $294,500
126 Beacon Lane from Janci S. Baker to Michelle M. Cockell $147,000
310 Traditions Circle from My Lan T. Phan to Mohammad Nawaz Hussain $206,000
565 Heron Glen Drive from Sonjia A. Howard to Christopher A. Hollins $134,000
100 Brandon Hall Road from Penny H. DuBois to William Oglesby $150,000
104 Isles Way from Quentin Neals and Jessica Antosz to Zachary E. Chillag $205,000
316 Whitehurst Way from Dwight E. Peters and Suzonne M. Peters to Shanika Cheatham $171,000
116 Sandy Lake Road from Michael Hodgdon and Donna M. Hodgdon to Seth W. Allen and Sara N. Allen $199,900
Lexington County
29006
541 Edisto Drive from Phyllis F. Kruse to Hannah M. Sheets $110,000
29036
Old Lexington Highway from W. Brinkley Melvin to Mungo Homes, Inc. $883,300
132 Wingspun Way from Michelle Dugger Crosby to Conrex Master, LLC $155,000
305 Cutter Court from Stephen N. Davis, Jr. to Conrex Master, LLC $148,000
122 Azur Avenue from Brandon S. Chistensen and Janine Christensen to Sherrakin Pollard and Novia Green $285,000
421 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher R. Mayer and Rhiannon B. Mayer $343,884
120 Meroway Court from William Duane Colley and Lori Goode Colley, subject to a life estate reserved to Rose Marae Phillips Colley to Robert W. Jacobs and Jacqueline A. Jacobs $130,000
179 Emerald Shores Circle from Bradley D. Wik and Valerie A. Wik to Keith John Dalick and Sara Beth Jordan Dalick $665,000
463 Wood Willow Point from Jim Mitchell Ranch, Inc., D. Dewey Mitchell, Mary Mitchell Avery, Samantha Leigh Houle, Mary K. Pfaffko, James D. Mitchell, Derek J. Mitchell and Carly J. Mitchell to Jesse D. Salvatore and Kathy J. Moulton $270,000
172 Woodlake Circle from Mary L. Mouat to Alfred L. Ferguson, Jr., Lynn M. Ferguson and Tyler Fergusn $329,990
806 Green Meadow Drive from Hugh Michael Swindall to Donald Blackstone $127,500
526 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph J. Micoletti and Patricia A. Micoletti $159,000
29053
445 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tanika K. Smith $148,294
302 Logan Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patricia L. Williams $177,000
104 Kennicott Way from Travis J. Washington and Davida D. Washington to Lawrence Brewer and Elizabeth T. Williams $139,500
29054
304 Pintail Pointe Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Hannah B. Anderson and Jeremy A. Anderson $345,260
133 Pintail Lake Drive from Richard Warren and Gail L. Warren to Christopher Search and Laurin Search $370,000
29070
125 Switch Grass Drive from Nucleus, LLC to Zachary T. Van Buren and Ashley Van Buren $197,000
29072
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 22-D from James Golembiski and Rebecca Golenbiski to Randall D. Scott and Angela P. Scott $105,000
136 Wood Dale Drive from Angela P. Scott and Randall D. Scott to Mark A. Stahley and Linda A. Stahley $222,000
136 Misty Dew Lane from Cayla Nicole Gilroy to Jared David Thomas and Mikayla Nicole Black $145,000
227 Quiet Grove Drive from Suzanne J. Norton and John R. Norton to Richard Kaarlie and Jeannine Kaarlie $149,900
230 Leventis Lane from Kevin A. King and Linda W. King to Marian D. Yarrington and Neil B. Yarrington $390,000
135 Dogwood Place Court from DAL Holdings, LLC to Joseph A. Hardee and D. Shayne Hardee $321,000
204 Beltrees Drive from Amanda P. Summers to Dennis Fernandez and Stacy Fernandez $225,750
200 Heights Avenue from Frederick N. Hutchngs, Jr., Diane Hutchings and Beatriz N. Hutchings to Candace U. Berry $269,500
228 Alston Circle from Henry J. Power, III and Melissa C. Power to David Brian Dennis, Jr. and Amanda Jane Dennis $511,225
178 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ryan L. Gregg and Emily V. Gregg $319,391
208 Shoalwood Drive from Charles L. Hudson and Deonna L. Hudson to William J. Mathias and Elizabeth F. Mathias $405,000
22 Due West Drive from William J. Mathias and Elizabeth F. Mathias to Hooks Family Trust $1,350,000
301 Bedford Court from Michal C. Jones and Chad B. Jones to Mackey David Monts and Carolyn Stalnaker Monts $224,000
27 Tall Palmetto Lane from Julie Sessions to Aurea E. Ayala and Luis E. Alicea Mariani $115,000
169 Royal Lythan Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Roger A. Maxwell and Annie Maxwell $265,650
109 Hampstead Court from Terrie L. Johns to Charles W. McDaniel $109,500
140 Wigmore Lane from Alyson Grant f/k/a Alyson Shauna McDaniel and Frank M. Grant to Stephanie N. Guertin $145,000
412 Plymouth Pass Drive from Richard C. Guilford and Rebecca A. Guilford to Shaun S. Olsberg and Alicia Faith Olsberg $227,900
120 Breezes Drive, #31C from Anne S. Laird to Debra Durban $175,000
112 Hayfield Court from Andrew H. Miller to Valerie B. Railey $157,900
124 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James F. Bost and Karen Devereaux Bost $397,388
120 Caley Court from Bin Baby a/k/a Liz Joseph and Joseph M. Joseph to Xiao Hong Chen $175,000
248 Bonhomme Circle from Bryan J. Crawford and Melanie Y. Crawford to Allison K. Crider $153,700
300 Connie Court from Christopher R. Loomis and Bonnie Loomis to Sally Ann Burke and Peter Quinn Burke $348,000
141 Kaminer Lane from Chad Robert Wessinger and Samuel J. Wessinger, Jr. to Willard A. Sprang and Sandee C. Sprang $150,000
327 Governors Grant Boulevard from D. Shane Smith and Daphne S. Smith to Nona M. McHale and Margaret Valentin $425,000
109 Cranberry Court from Finesse Homes, LLC to Christopher M. Williams and Jennifer B. Williams $240,000
133 Aberdour Court from Lynn S. MacDonald n/k/a Brenda Lynn Coggins to Robert Ashton Drake Moore and Natasha Alexia Moore $231,300
228 Scarlet Oak Way from Brian R. Hunt and Sherri L. Hunt to Christina D. Smith and Tony L. Smith $460,000
116 Veranda Lane from Stewardship Homes, LLC to June A. Bellefleur $171,000
29073
842 Old Orangeburg Road from Jeremy Trace Watson to Aaron R. Fritts $106,000
220 Mineral Springs Circle from Roy H. Allen and Grace J. Allen to Thomas Rackus $133,000
126 Farm Chase Drive from Mark A. Stahley and Linda A. Stahley to William Dennis $170,000
539 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lee Allen Herring and Brittany Nicole Herring $268,348
320 Churchview Loop from B & B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Albert D. Butler and Lisa M. Butler $245,000
2756 S. Lake Drive from Estate of Murrell D. Keeney to Freddy G. Waggoner $106,050
409 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Garrett Alan Noel $164,500
320 Southbrook Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sherrakin Pollard and Novia Green $180,000
727 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Teshara Dawson $188,375
1834 Old Barnwell Road from Alexander Romanov and Yelena Romanova to James A. M. Hipp $152,500
116 Goldenrod Court from Brian R. Dodge to Kourtnie Vereen $177,000
537 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Derek M. Johnson and Moriah L. Njoku $226,182
220 Cape Jasmine Way from Robert B. Welch to Matthew Johnson $128,000
365 Big Timber Drive from Charles H. Richardson and Dianne C. Richardson to Stephen G. Vicari II and Jessica Price n/k/a Jessica Vicari $369,900
340 Cedar Vale Drive from Richard D. Rivers and Gloria Jean Rivers to Rhyman Lyong $164,900
116 Kings Way from Phillip M. Hutchins and Lauran C. Hutchins to Bruce W. Breedlove and Sieglinde P. Breedlove $232,000
504 Turkey Farm Court from Floyd E. Irby to Tammy Brown $220,000
434 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler A. Clark $149,000
29169
3287 Leaphart Road from Charles O’Neal Martin and Renee Martin to Marion Lee Goodwin and Dava Goodwin Zigila $146,000
1200 Saluda Chase Way from Michael Thomas Sibilia to Andrew Johnson and Sarah A. Diamond $235,000
100 Brewers Oak Lane from James L. Waters, III and Charles R. Ricard to Jessica Keisler Senn $158,000
29170
148 Peamar Drive from Randall Scott Smith a/k/a Randall Smith to Craig Haywood $110,500
113 Shadeland Circle from Richard W. Rokes Revocable Trust to Ann B. Wingard and Samuel M. Wingard $120,000
216 Nicene Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samantha Sgroi and Rebecca French $155,989
1222 Pembrook Drive from Carole Eubanks f/k/a Carole D. Ready a/k/a Carole Ready to James T. Barbour and Kristen B. Barbour $217,000
561 Matilda Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Linda K. Sease $159,900
29172
202 L Avenue from James Thomas Barrs and Sean E. Barrs to Ruth B. Newby $128,900
470 Calcutta Drive from Tandy K. West and Loren G. West to SFR3, LLC $128,800
29210
3548 Bronte Road from James V. Nyland to County of Lexington $103,000
713 Beacon Hill Road from Tyler Walker to Justin Kearse and Victoria Blair McNair $158,500
29212
1813 Highbrook Drive from Shelli Jean Knapp to Matthew Gault and Karen Ellett $188,500
315 Sharebrook Lane from Bob Heere and Nicole Kallenberg Heere to George F. Saunders and Carolyn Saunders $296,000
308 Willow Fork Court from Estate of Peggy Haithcox Simon to Jose Hurtado and Yadira Maria Solano-Hurtado $175,000
1812 Highbrook Drive from Alexander J. Kamaris and Bonnie S. Kamaris to Beverly A. Holliday $187,500
106 Crossbow Court from Wungcheng Wang and Yueh O. Wang to James V. Nyland $155,000
29550
325 Lyndale Drive from John M. Farmer and Cheri Farmer to Barry Saunders and Alesa Saunders $235,000
Kershaw County
29020
1711 Broad St. from Michael S. Neal and Jody G. Neal to Scott A. Mechling and Sandra K. Mechling $285,000
610 McRae Road from Eric Jonathan Ham to James E. Ruppert and Sandra L. Ruppert $132,500
2005 Medfield Drive from Estate of Grace H. Holley to Jimmy H. Garner and Sarah J. Branham Garner $129,900
29045
656 Jones Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc., Kyle Turner a/k/a Kyle Reece Turner and Katelyn Miller a/k/a Katelyn Miller Turner to Kyle Reece Turner and Katelyn Miller Turner $171,145
1478 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Frank F. Fortner and Petra P. Richardson $209,900
1856 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip W. Mulllinax and Limary S. Mullinax $242,893
2473 Bowen St. from Estate of Dennis Baptista to Stephen Michael Briles $155,000
29067
4705 Haile Gold Mine Road from Cathy A. Brasington to Samuel Karl Bruckner $175,000
29078
247 Park Drive from Altagracia Deleon to Steve Rutland $104,000
1791 Three Branches Road from Robert F. Ray and Mary Lou B. Ray to Susan Lamb $294,900
