September 24, 2018 2:03 PM

Lake Murray mansion sells for $1.35 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

Top Four Lexington County

22 Due West Drive from William J. Mathias and Elizabeth F. Mathias to Hooks Family Trust $1,350,000

Old Lexington Highway from W. Brinkley Melvin to Mungo Homes, Inc. $883,300

228 Alston Circle from Henry J. Power, III and Melissa C. Power to David Brian Dennis, Jr. and Amanda Jane Dennis $511,225

228 Scarlet Oak Way from Brian R. Hunt and Sherri L. Hunt to Christina D. Smith and Tony L. Smith $460,000

Top Five Richland County

4 Fishing Point from F. Syed Ahamed and Avukkar Ahamed a/k/a Avukkar Ahmed to Ioannis Livaditis $1,000,000

89 Running Fox Road from Patricia A. Geddings and Michael L. Geddings to Shaun Yeaman and Emly Yeaman $636,000

2241 Dutch Ford Road from Savage Realty and Development, Inc. to W.P. Sligh $625,000

176 Broad River Road from Terry D. Rowell f/k/a Terry E. Derrick to Crossroads Convenience, LLC $500,000

771 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Roald Harris and Doris Harris $477,765

Top Three Kershaw County

1791 Three Branches Road from Robert F. Ray and Mary Lou B. Ray to Susan Lamb $294,900

1711 Broad St. from Michael S. Neal and Jody G. Neal to Scott A. Mechling and Sandra K. Mechling $285,000

1856 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip W. Mulllinax and Limary S. Mullinax $242,893

Richland County

29016

555 Water Willow Way from Adele A. Jordan f/k/a Adele A. Thorpe to Todd Tinnell $216,750

576 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy L. Whitt, Jr. and Sabrina M. Whitt $349,738

1117 Coogler Crossing from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas R. Davis, III and Lashunda M. Davis $308,000

131 Weeping Willow Circle, Unit 6 from Four Roses, LLC to Ophelia Jones $122,500

288 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Audrey Favors-Smith and Tiesha Smith $297,775

256 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sachinkumar C. Patel and Dharaben S. Patel $299,900

112 Oxfordshire Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrea P. Johnson $260,767

29036

102 Cabot Bay Drive from Amanda Merkey n/k/a Amanda Merkey Rowe to David F. McKee and Ruth Ann McKee $400,000

370 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ralph G. Hill and Cynthia P. Hill $258,458

29045

914 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Khadija Q. Declouet $228,313

4 Fishing Point from F. Syed Ahamed and Avukkar Ahamed a/k/a Avukkar Ahmed to Ioannis Livaditis $1,000,000

248 Sunday Silence Lane from Gabriela B. Hernandez, Samuel H. Hernandez and Lillian Velaquez to Raven N. Goins $145,500

133 Thacher Loop from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Le’Keisha Harris $241,115

771 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Roald Harris and Doris Harris $477,765

188 Peach Grove Circle from Linda S. Reynolds to Francis F. Kernan and Mary S. Kernan $232,000

120 Park Field Lane from Todd Kraemer to Tiffany R. Pittman $262,500

29061

5834 Old Leesburg Road from Nary E. Szoke a/k/a Mary E. Reed-Szoke to Medea Noelle Bowers $150,000

201 Hunting Creek Road from Isabel D. Sparkman to Ruel Garrett and Linda Garrett $225,000

198 Rosecliff Circle from Michelle E. Schneider to Michael E. Stonestreet $119,000

29063

2241 Dutch Ford Road from Savage Realty and Development, Inc. to W.P. Sligh $625,000

501 Ivy Green Lane from Melissa A. Rolin to Lorie A. Thompson $134,000

118 Kings Creek Road from Donald E. Jones to Fredda L. Bishop $212,000

329 Cabin Drive from Brooks L. Yates and Amy R. Yates to Kristopher William Koch $218,000

176 Broad River Road from Terry D. Rowell f/k/a Terry E. Derrick to Crossroads Convenience, LLC $500,000

518 W. Royal Tower Drive from Henry O’Leary a/k/a Henry J. O’Leary, Jr. and Shawn Ryan O’Leary to Evan Justin Altman and Mark R. Altman $129,500

163 Rose Oaks Drive from Charles Rivera, Jr. and Janet Moreno-Rivera to Chandler Reese Davis and Gwendolyn Sugar Echols Davis $369,400

230 Delanie Woods Drive from Raymond M. Hasting to Jamey E. Young and Monica S. Young $186,000

208 Crayford Road from C. Leighann Hooks to Kellee B. Mitchell $129,000

21 Plum Wood Court from Charles B. Schramm Living Trust and Carol M. Schramm Living Trust to Joseph Ernest Young and Sharon Michelle Young $212,000

107 Hollenbeck Road from Martin L. Mastroianni and Vanessa C. Mastroianni to Erich Michael Ross and Lydia Danielle Fox Ross $253,450

29075

144 Muddy Ford Road from Tracy L. Sterling to Lauren Francis and Thomas Francis $308,500

29201

2317 Park St. from Jeff M. Couch to LeeAnn Robbins $477,000

720 Laurel St. from Celtic Works, Inc. to David Allen Lucas and Hannah Kathryne Lucas $305,000

900 Taylor St., Unit 312 from Mark W. Christmus, Elizabeth Y. Christmus and Sarah E. Christmus to Sean J. Sims $126,500

1107 Edgefield St. from Jennifer G. Hethcox and Jonathan T. Hethcox to Matthew Allan Torchia $244,900

29203

1317 Hard Scrabble Road from Oras Saleh and Amera Kassem to SFR3, LLC $118,000

7427 Fairfield Road from McGee Brothers Company, Inc. to DKBM, LLC $375,000

29204

3115 Stepp Drive from Elizabeth Louise Barber Estes to Peter Lageorge and Deborah Lageorge $265,000

3600 Chateau Drive, Unit 239 from Matt S. Chisling to James Harvey Barwick, Jr. $106,000

2534 Glenwood Road from William James Stevens and Langhorne K. Stevens f/k/a Langhorne L. Stinnette to Alexis K. Reynolds and John C. Reynolds $174,500

29205

500 Wando St. from MDC Properties of South Carolina to Jamie Lynn Peterson $127,800

2929 Oceola St. from Julia Virginia Hendricks to Christopher G. Williams, Kate E. Williams and Bruce Williams $172,000

3420 Heatherwood Road from Alexander Mason Gibbes, Jr. to Margaret Gibbes Jackson and Caroline Gibbes Crosswell $186,667

705 Maple St., Unit G204 from Dolores Davis to Margaret E. Tapp and Filson B. Tapp $120,000

29206

5619 Sylvan Drive from Mikel E. Austin and W. Mitchell Austin to Charles E. Vernon and James E. Hudson $210,000

29209

10 Downing St. from SC Housing Hounds, LLC to SFR3, LLC $114,000

116 Brandon Hall from Kailash Narayan and Smita to Conrex Master, LLC $143,000

1418 Sandra Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mary V. Johnson $143,566

3348 Leesburg Road from Janice G. Johnson to Clint Gurnsey $225,000

450 Hampton Creek Court from Steven D. Dennis to Mary Lowndes Macdonald and Ryan Dorsey Macdonald $343,000

29210

181 Springhaven Drive from James R. Salmon and Sharon D. Salmon to Jerry Price and Barbara Price $123,400

29223

89 Running Fox Road from Patricia A. Geddings and Michael L. Geddings to Shaun Yeaman and Emly Yeaman $636,000

8 Bradford Ridge Court from Ann M. Howell to Conrex Master, LLC $103,000

1705 Overhill Road from Michelle Susan Brotman Revocable Trust to Killian Thomas Hannon and Fann Hannon $119,000

301 Shallow Brook Drive from Frank A. Cook and Joanne E. Cook to Josey Crider and Andrew B. Crider $362,500

324 Wood Duck Road from Howard Turner and Kathie Turner to Robert Lemmon and Sandy Baxter Lemmon $341,000

7718 Wessex Lane from Janice Gimbel Webster and Melissa Gimbel Spearman to Maria Del Carmen Shealy and Marion Shealy $109,000

29229

115 Sherborne Lane from Estate of Mary A. James to Jonathan Tillman $220,000

2124 Lake Carolina Drive from Patrick E. Hogan and Taisha Hogan to Randoshia Heyward $181,000

115 Sailing Club Drive from David R. Bishop and Michelle N. Bishop to Charles B. Harwell and Donna S. Harwell $294,500

126 Beacon Lane from Janci S. Baker to Michelle M. Cockell $147,000

310 Traditions Circle from My Lan T. Phan to Mohammad Nawaz Hussain $206,000

565 Heron Glen Drive from Sonjia A. Howard to Christopher A. Hollins $134,000

100 Brandon Hall Road from Penny H. DuBois to William Oglesby $150,000

104 Isles Way from Quentin Neals and Jessica Antosz to Zachary E. Chillag $205,000

316 Whitehurst Way from Dwight E. Peters and Suzonne M. Peters to Shanika Cheatham $171,000

116 Sandy Lake Road from Michael Hodgdon and Donna M. Hodgdon to Seth W. Allen and Sara N. Allen $199,900

Lexington County

29006

541 Edisto Drive from Phyllis F. Kruse to Hannah M. Sheets $110,000

29036

Old Lexington Highway from W. Brinkley Melvin to Mungo Homes, Inc. $883,300

132 Wingspun Way from Michelle Dugger Crosby to Conrex Master, LLC $155,000

305 Cutter Court from Stephen N. Davis, Jr. to Conrex Master, LLC $148,000

122 Azur Avenue from Brandon S. Chistensen and Janine Christensen to Sherrakin Pollard and Novia Green $285,000

421 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher R. Mayer and Rhiannon B. Mayer $343,884

120 Meroway Court from William Duane Colley and Lori Goode Colley, subject to a life estate reserved to Rose Marae Phillips Colley to Robert W. Jacobs and Jacqueline A. Jacobs $130,000

179 Emerald Shores Circle from Bradley D. Wik and Valerie A. Wik to Keith John Dalick and Sara Beth Jordan Dalick $665,000

463 Wood Willow Point from Jim Mitchell Ranch, Inc., D. Dewey Mitchell, Mary Mitchell Avery, Samantha Leigh Houle, Mary K. Pfaffko, James D. Mitchell, Derek J. Mitchell and Carly J. Mitchell to Jesse D. Salvatore and Kathy J. Moulton $270,000

172 Woodlake Circle from Mary L. Mouat to Alfred L. Ferguson, Jr., Lynn M. Ferguson and Tyler Fergusn $329,990

806 Green Meadow Drive from Hugh Michael Swindall to Donald Blackstone $127,500

526 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph J. Micoletti and Patricia A. Micoletti $159,000

29053

445 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tanika K. Smith $148,294

302 Logan Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patricia L. Williams $177,000

104 Kennicott Way from Travis J. Washington and Davida D. Washington to Lawrence Brewer and Elizabeth T. Williams $139,500

29054

304 Pintail Pointe Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Hannah B. Anderson and Jeremy A. Anderson $345,260

133 Pintail Lake Drive from Richard Warren and Gail L. Warren to Christopher Search and Laurin Search $370,000

29070

125 Switch Grass Drive from Nucleus, LLC to Zachary T. Van Buren and Ashley Van Buren $197,000

29072

301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 22-D from James Golembiski and Rebecca Golenbiski to Randall D. Scott and Angela P. Scott $105,000

136 Wood Dale Drive from Angela P. Scott and Randall D. Scott to Mark A. Stahley and Linda A. Stahley $222,000

136 Misty Dew Lane from Cayla Nicole Gilroy to Jared David Thomas and Mikayla Nicole Black $145,000

227 Quiet Grove Drive from Suzanne J. Norton and John R. Norton to Richard Kaarlie and Jeannine Kaarlie $149,900

230 Leventis Lane from Kevin A. King and Linda W. King to Marian D. Yarrington and Neil B. Yarrington $390,000

135 Dogwood Place Court from DAL Holdings, LLC to Joseph A. Hardee and D. Shayne Hardee $321,000

204 Beltrees Drive from Amanda P. Summers to Dennis Fernandez and Stacy Fernandez $225,750

200 Heights Avenue from Frederick N. Hutchngs, Jr., Diane Hutchings and Beatriz N. Hutchings to Candace U. Berry $269,500

228 Alston Circle from Henry J. Power, III and Melissa C. Power to David Brian Dennis, Jr. and Amanda Jane Dennis $511,225

178 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ryan L. Gregg and Emily V. Gregg $319,391

208 Shoalwood Drive from Charles L. Hudson and Deonna L. Hudson to William J. Mathias and Elizabeth F. Mathias $405,000

22 Due West Drive from William J. Mathias and Elizabeth F. Mathias to Hooks Family Trust $1,350,000

301 Bedford Court from Michal C. Jones and Chad B. Jones to Mackey David Monts and Carolyn Stalnaker Monts $224,000

27 Tall Palmetto Lane from Julie Sessions to Aurea E. Ayala and Luis E. Alicea Mariani $115,000

169 Royal Lythan Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Roger A. Maxwell and Annie Maxwell $265,650

109 Hampstead Court from Terrie L. Johns to Charles W. McDaniel $109,500

140 Wigmore Lane from Alyson Grant f/k/a Alyson Shauna McDaniel and Frank M. Grant to Stephanie N. Guertin $145,000

412 Plymouth Pass Drive from Richard C. Guilford and Rebecca A. Guilford to Shaun S. Olsberg and Alicia Faith Olsberg $227,900

120 Breezes Drive, #31C from Anne S. Laird to Debra Durban $175,000

112 Hayfield Court from Andrew H. Miller to Valerie B. Railey $157,900

124 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James F. Bost and Karen Devereaux Bost $397,388

120 Caley Court from Bin Baby a/k/a Liz Joseph and Joseph M. Joseph to Xiao Hong Chen $175,000

248 Bonhomme Circle from Bryan J. Crawford and Melanie Y. Crawford to Allison K. Crider $153,700

300 Connie Court from Christopher R. Loomis and Bonnie Loomis to Sally Ann Burke and Peter Quinn Burke $348,000

141 Kaminer Lane from Chad Robert Wessinger and Samuel J. Wessinger, Jr. to Willard A. Sprang and Sandee C. Sprang $150,000

327 Governors Grant Boulevard from D. Shane Smith and Daphne S. Smith to Nona M. McHale and Margaret Valentin $425,000

109 Cranberry Court from Finesse Homes, LLC to Christopher M. Williams and Jennifer B. Williams $240,000

133 Aberdour Court from Lynn S. MacDonald n/k/a Brenda Lynn Coggins to Robert Ashton Drake Moore and Natasha Alexia Moore $231,300

228 Scarlet Oak Way from Brian R. Hunt and Sherri L. Hunt to Christina D. Smith and Tony L. Smith $460,000

116 Veranda Lane from Stewardship Homes, LLC to June A. Bellefleur $171,000

29073

842 Old Orangeburg Road from Jeremy Trace Watson to Aaron R. Fritts $106,000

220 Mineral Springs Circle from Roy H. Allen and Grace J. Allen to Thomas Rackus $133,000

126 Farm Chase Drive from Mark A. Stahley and Linda A. Stahley to William Dennis $170,000

539 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lee Allen Herring and Brittany Nicole Herring $268,348

320 Churchview Loop from B & B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Albert D. Butler and Lisa M. Butler $245,000

2756 S. Lake Drive from Estate of Murrell D. Keeney to Freddy G. Waggoner $106,050

409 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Garrett Alan Noel $164,500

320 Southbrook Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sherrakin Pollard and Novia Green $180,000

727 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Teshara Dawson $188,375

1834 Old Barnwell Road from Alexander Romanov and Yelena Romanova to James A. M. Hipp $152,500

116 Goldenrod Court from Brian R. Dodge to Kourtnie Vereen $177,000

537 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Derek M. Johnson and Moriah L. Njoku $226,182

220 Cape Jasmine Way from Robert B. Welch to Matthew Johnson $128,000

365 Big Timber Drive from Charles H. Richardson and Dianne C. Richardson to Stephen G. Vicari II and Jessica Price n/k/a Jessica Vicari $369,900

340 Cedar Vale Drive from Richard D. Rivers and Gloria Jean Rivers to Rhyman Lyong $164,900

116 Kings Way from Phillip M. Hutchins and Lauran C. Hutchins to Bruce W. Breedlove and Sieglinde P. Breedlove $232,000

504 Turkey Farm Court from Floyd E. Irby to Tammy Brown $220,000

434 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler A. Clark $149,000

29169

3287 Leaphart Road from Charles O’Neal Martin and Renee Martin to Marion Lee Goodwin and Dava Goodwin Zigila $146,000

1200 Saluda Chase Way from Michael Thomas Sibilia to Andrew Johnson and Sarah A. Diamond $235,000

100 Brewers Oak Lane from James L. Waters, III and Charles R. Ricard to Jessica Keisler Senn $158,000

29170

148 Peamar Drive from Randall Scott Smith a/k/a Randall Smith to Craig Haywood $110,500

113 Shadeland Circle from Richard W. Rokes Revocable Trust to Ann B. Wingard and Samuel M. Wingard $120,000

216 Nicene Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samantha Sgroi and Rebecca French $155,989

1222 Pembrook Drive from Carole Eubanks f/k/a Carole D. Ready a/k/a Carole Ready to James T. Barbour and Kristen B. Barbour $217,000

561 Matilda Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Linda K. Sease $159,900

29172

202 L Avenue from James Thomas Barrs and Sean E. Barrs to Ruth B. Newby $128,900

470 Calcutta Drive from Tandy K. West and Loren G. West to SFR3, LLC $128,800

29210

3548 Bronte Road from James V. Nyland to County of Lexington $103,000

713 Beacon Hill Road from Tyler Walker to Justin Kearse and Victoria Blair McNair $158,500

29212

1813 Highbrook Drive from Shelli Jean Knapp to Matthew Gault and Karen Ellett $188,500

315 Sharebrook Lane from Bob Heere and Nicole Kallenberg Heere to George F. Saunders and Carolyn Saunders $296,000

308 Willow Fork Court from Estate of Peggy Haithcox Simon to Jose Hurtado and Yadira Maria Solano-Hurtado $175,000

1812 Highbrook Drive from Alexander J. Kamaris and Bonnie S. Kamaris to Beverly A. Holliday $187,500

106 Crossbow Court from Wungcheng Wang and Yueh O. Wang to James V. Nyland $155,000

29550

325 Lyndale Drive from John M. Farmer and Cheri Farmer to Barry Saunders and Alesa Saunders $235,000

Kershaw County

29020

1711 Broad St. from Michael S. Neal and Jody G. Neal to Scott A. Mechling and Sandra K. Mechling $285,000

610 McRae Road from Eric Jonathan Ham to James E. Ruppert and Sandra L. Ruppert $132,500

2005 Medfield Drive from Estate of Grace H. Holley to Jimmy H. Garner and Sarah J. Branham Garner $129,900

29045

656 Jones Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc., Kyle Turner a/k/a Kyle Reece Turner and Katelyn Miller a/k/a Katelyn Miller Turner to Kyle Reece Turner and Katelyn Miller Turner $171,145

1478 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Frank F. Fortner and Petra P. Richardson $209,900

1856 Wildwood Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip W. Mulllinax and Limary S. Mullinax $242,893

2473 Bowen St. from Estate of Dennis Baptista to Stephen Michael Briles $155,000

29067

4705 Haile Gold Mine Road from Cathy A. Brasington to Samuel Karl Bruckner $175,000

29078

247 Park Drive from Altagracia Deleon to Steve Rutland $104,000

1791 Three Branches Road from Robert F. Ray and Mary Lou B. Ray to Susan Lamb $294,900

