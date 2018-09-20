Goodbye, candy corn! South Carolina has a new favorite Halloween candy

Step aside, candy corn. There’s a new favorite Halloween candy in South Carolina.
Skittles is the Palmetto State’s new top Halloween treat, according to Candystore.com, which ranked the top-selling candies in each state.
Nearly 119,000 pounds of Skittles are consumed in South Carolina around Halloween, according to the rankings. Candy corn was second with around 97,600 pounds consumed, followed by Hot Tamales with 39,700 pounds consumed.
To compile the rankings, the company examined 11 years of sales data, particularly the months leading up to Halloween.
Other states with Skittles as their top candy include California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The top Halloween candies in neighboring states Georgia and North Carolina were Jolly Ranchers and M&Ms, respectively.
