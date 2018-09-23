Driver dies after hitting a ditch in Richland County

A driver was killed after hitting a ditch in eastern Richland County on Saturday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The deadly crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Congress Road near Old Leesburg Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the Highway Patrol.
A 1999 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Congress Road when the pickup went off the left side of the road and overturned into a ditch, Southern said. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and later pronounced dead.
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
There have been 32 traffic deaths in Richland County this year as of Sept. 17, compared to 39 at the same time last year, according to numbers from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
