Harlem Globetrotters taking over the court at Colonial Life

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their antics to Colonial Life Arena, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina.
The team of prolific dunkers and world-record holders will descend on the area Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., according to the statement.
“... (A) Globetrotters game is more than just basketball — they are the ultimate family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages,” the statement reads.
As part of their 250 city tour, the Globetrotters are bringing their game to Columbia, which will include fan favorites like Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. The team is also bringing their female roster.
Tickets for the game will go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be avaiable on ticketmaster.com, harlemglobetrotters.com or in person at Colonial Life’s box office, according to the statement.
