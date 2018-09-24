This file photo (from November 2016) shows Julian “Zeus” McClurkin of the Harlem Globetrotters demonstrating his ball-spinning skills after speaking to elementary schoolchildren in Irmo, S.C.
This file photo (from November 2016) shows Julian “Zeus” McClurkin of the Harlem Globetrotters demonstrating his ball-spinning skills after speaking to elementary schoolchildren in Irmo, S.C. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
This file photo (from November 2016) shows Julian “Zeus” McClurkin of the Harlem Globetrotters demonstrating his ball-spinning skills after speaking to elementary schoolchildren in Irmo, S.C. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

Local

Harlem Globetrotters taking over the court at Colonial Life

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

September 24, 2018 01:12 PM

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their antics to Colonial Life Arena, according to a statement from the University of South Carolina.

The team of prolific dunkers and world-record holders will descend on the area Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., according to the statement.

“... (A) Globetrotters game is more than just basketball — they are the ultimate family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages,” the statement reads.

As part of their 250 city tour, the Globetrotters are bringing their game to Columbia, which will include fan favorites like Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. The team is also bringing their female roster.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be avaiable on ticketmaster.com, harlemglobetrotters.com or in person at Colonial Life’s box office, according to the statement.

  Comments  