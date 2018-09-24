New boutique coming to Columbia’s Five Points

Dakotas Boutique, a women’s clothing store, plans to open in Columbia’s Five Points district.

The Atlanta-based store will open in the space that formerly housed Twig, another women’s boutique, at 745 Saluda Ave. in mid-October, according to Catherine Woodlitch, the store’s regional manager.

Store owner Laurie Corwin’s stepdaughter is a recent graduate of the University of South Carolina, Woodlitch said, and Woodlitch is a South Carolina native.

Dakotas Boutique specializes in women’s clothing that appeals to both young, college-aged women and older, professional women, Woodlitch said. Many of the store’s items have a Bohemian style and come at an affordable price, she said.

The store carries a range of small and national brands, including Free People, Show Me Your Mumu and Fletch by Joelle Fletcher, of ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise.

Dakotas’ plans to host occasional store events such as wine nights and private-group shopping sessions, Woodlitch said.

There will be a soft-opening this weekend with a grand opening planned in mid-October.

The Columbia store will be Dakotas’ second location. It also plans to open a third store in Los Angeles.