Arsenio Hall is performing in Columbia. Here’s when and where you can see him

Comedian Arsenio Hall will perform standup in Columbia next week, a year after canceling local shows due to Hurricane Irma.
Hall is coming to the Comedy House on Decker Boulevard next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6.
The comedian and actor is known for “The Arsenio Hall Show,” which ran from 1989-1994, and for his role in 1988’s “Coming to America” with Eddie Murphy.
He is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Comedy House, 2768 Decker Blvd.
Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased online at www.comedyhouse.us, at the Comedy House box office, or by calling (803) 798-9898.
