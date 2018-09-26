What is a REAL ID?

Do you have the correct ID? Watch this video to learn more about SC's new drivers license and ID card and what you need to get one.
You can’t fly without a Real ID. So Columbia airport will help you get one.

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

September 26, 2018 10:03 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Don’t have your Real ID yet? The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will have a mobile office at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport next month so people can purchase one.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a Real ID will be required to board a commercial flight, enter a military base or visit a secure federal building.

The state DMV will have a mobile office set up at the Columbia airport on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to a Wednesday release from the airport. The office will be in the airport’s Carolina Room, located in the baggage claim level.

Anyone who wants to purchase a Real ID should bring all of the required documents such as your government-issued birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport, proof of Social Security number, two proofs of S.C. address and all legal name change documents.

The DMV’s fee for a Real ID is $25. For questions about required documents or the process for purchasing a REAL ID, contact the DMV at REALID@scdmv.net or visit www.scdmvonline.com.

