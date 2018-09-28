This SC veteran died at a homeless shelter. Can you help find his family?

Coroner’s officials need help locating the family of an Army veteran who died this month at a homeless shelter in Lexington County.
James Clyde Hutchens Jr., 56, died Sept. 13 of natural causes at a shelter for homeless veterans, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, whose office has been unable to locate any family for the veteran.
Fisher’s office has limited information. She said they believe Hutchens, whose date of birth is Aug. 1, 1962, has some possible ties to family in Spartanburg, but they still have been unable to locate any next of kin.
Anyone with information about Hutchens is asked to call the coroner’s office at 803-332-8439 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Comments