The Wienermobile is rolling into Columbia. Here’s where you can ketchup with it

Ever wanted your picture taken with a giant hot dog? You may get your chance this week.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way to Columbia, according to a statement from Hotdogger Connor O’Neil.
The wiener on wheels will make an appearance at three locations across Columbia from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, according to the statement.
The 27 foot hot dog has been an American Icon since the first started rolling across the country in 1936, according to the statement.
At the events, hotdoggers will be handing out Wiener Whistles and coupons, as well as playing games with all those who show up.
Here’s where and when wiener fans can catch the giant hot dog this week:
- Thursday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Walmart at 10060 Two Notch Road.
- Friday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Walmart at 7520 Garners Ferry Road.
- Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Walmart 321 Killian Road.
