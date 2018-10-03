Congratulations! Two lion cubs born at Columbia’s Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

The lion pride at the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden has officially grown by two, according to a zoo statement.
Lindelani, one of the zoo’s female lions, went into labor Sunday night, giving birth to two African lion cubs, according to the statement.
The first of the two healthy cubs was born at about 3 a.m. Monday, and the second followed at about 5:45 a.m., according to the statement. A third cub did not survive.
“We are thrilled about these new additions to our African lion pride and their impact on the sustainability of the species,” Sue Pfaff, curator of mammals, said. “Lindelani is a protective and attentive mother, and she and her offspring are bonding very well.”
This is the second set of cubs born at the Riverbanks Zoo this year. In April, three cubs were born to Thabisa, Lindelani’s sister, according to a previous report in The State.
Thabisa’s cubs — all females — were the first born at the zoo in nearly a decade. They were later named Amara, Asha and Zari.
The gender of Lindelani’s cubs have yet to be announced, and they have yet to be named.
The new cubs will not be making their debut in their outdoor habitat until they are large enough to explore, which should be in about thee months, according to the statement.
The zoo now boasts a pride of eight lions.
