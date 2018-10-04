Disney, here we come! Columbia gets new direct flight to Orlando

Ever wanted a quicker way to get from Columbia to the home of Disney World? Now, you may have your chance.
The Columbia Metropolitan Airport is getting a new nonstop route, which will help connect the Palmetto State capital with Orlando, according to a statement from Via Airlines.
Via was founded in 1997 and is headquartered at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to the statement. It offers flights from its HQ to placed like Tallahassee, Fla.; Baton Rouge; Charlotte; Jackson, Mis.; Mobile, Ala.; and Montgomery, Ala.
The new route from Columbia will take off on Dec. 3, 2018, according to the statement. Flights will depart from the airport every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“We welcome Via Airlines as they provide this new air service opportunity for our travelers to the Sunshine State and are excited about their selection of CAE as a new market,” Executive Director of the Columbia airport Mike Gula said.
Tickets start at about $99, according to Via’s website.
