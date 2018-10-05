Here’s Home Team BBQ’s makeover for the Harper’s building in Five Points

The former Harper’s restaurant building in Five Points is about to get a major facelift.
Gone will be the familiar red-brick facade and open-air patio.
Charleston-based Home Team BBQ plans a more open and airy floor plan for its new Columbia restaurant, including an enclosed patio with floor-to-ceiling windows all around.
It’s not only a departure for mainly red-brick Five Points, but from the eatery’s other restaurants in Charleston and Aspen as well.
The Charleston locations feature casual, open and somewhat rustic dining areas. An artist’s rendering of the Five Points location shows a more crisp, contemporary look.
“We like to give each location its own individual flair,” said Home Team spokesperson Shelby Bettinger, who noted that the design shown in the artist’s rendering is not final.
Interior demolition is about to begin on the building at 700 Harden Street. Home Team hopes to have the new restaurant open by spring or before, Bettinger said.
Harper’s closed in May 2017 after serving steaks, barbecue and other American fare at the location for 27 years. A Zaxby’s fast food chicken restaurant had planned to move in the building. But it pulled out when neighbors objected to it.
Home Team plans to gut the 1990 interior — wrought iron, dark wood and brick arches. In its place will be a more open, cleaner and sportier look.
But fear not. The new restaurant will not have a drive-thru window, and the Blue Sky mural on the side of the building will remain.
Barring any permitting issues:
▪ The wall between the main dining room and the bar will be opened up, and the bar will be flipped to the far wall where the booths are now.
▪ The dark wood booths near the kitchen will be replaced with new booths and high tops.
▪ The raised dining room floor in the front will be lowered to conform with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
▪ The wall between the foyer and dining room will be taken out to further open up the space.
▪ The front porch will likely be screened in with a new canopy.
▪ The brick interior could be whitewashed for a cleaner feel.
▪ Gamecock and Hootie and the Blowfish paraphernalia likely will grace the walls to give the room a sports-centered, Columbia vibe.
▪ And there will be new windows, lots of televisions and a stage. Yes, a stage.
Home Team is known for it BBQ and smoked chicken wings. It serves all three types of sauce popular in South Carolina — pepper vinegar, mustard-based and ketchup-based — plus an Alabama white sauce as well.
The downtown Charleston menu features tacos, salads and sandwiches as well as an array of smoked meats from pulled pork, brisket and turkey to chicken and ribs.
A half rack of ribs is advertised for $16.95 per platter and a full rack for $24.95. A two-meat platter goes for $17.50 and three meat platter for $20.50.
