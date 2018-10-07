Driver fatally ejected in Midlands crash

One person was killed when a car overturned in Lee County late Saturday.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Royer Road near Walnut Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Royer Road when the SUV went off the left side of the roadway, Southern said. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Southern said.
The identity will be released by the Lee County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
There had been five traffic fatalities in Lee County this year as of Monday, according to numbers from the S.C. Department of Public Safety. There were five at this time last year.
Comments