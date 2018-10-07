Woman killed when car drives under 18-wheeler in Kershaw County

A woman was killed when her car went under the trailer of an 18-wheeler that was backing across a roadway in Kershaw County,
The deadly crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday on S.C. 34, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Jeep SUV was traveling east on S.C. 34 when it crashed into the side of a trailer of an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was backing the truck into his yard and his trailer was across the road when the crash happened, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.
West identified the victim as 64-year-old Mary C. Arlredge-Wood of Lee County. She was returning home from her job at Piggly Wiggly in Camden when the crash happened, West said.
No charges were filed Friday, but the crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol, Collins said.
